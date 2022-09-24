You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.

