NYPD takes buses of teens to African American history museum in DC
Police said many of the kids wouldn't have the opportunity to visit the museum and it was a great educational opportunity.
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hollywoodsoapbox.com
INTERVIEW: ‘Retail Gangster’ tells behind-the-scenes story of Crazy Eddie’s rise and fall
For Northeast residents of a certain generation, the name Crazy Eddie brings back a rush of memories of prices that can’t be beat, electronics that fly off the shelves and an in-your-face ad man screaming at the television about all the craziness of this retail giant. Many will remember yellow Crazy Eddie T-shirts with their ripped-off R. Crumb character prominently displayed in the center. Still others will remember the insanity of how this chain of stores — selling everything from telephones to computers to car stereos — fell apart so soon after it rose to the top of the retail world.
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
constructiondive.com
Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project
Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
getitforless.info
Atlantic Antic Festival
The Annual ATLANTIC ANTIC™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York! The Atlantic Antic™ stretches along Atlantic Avenue through Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill with the harbor at one end and the Atlantic Terminal on the other. All musical genres were represented...
Latino couple living American Dream with nail ‘saloon’
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The co-founders of a Brooklyn nail salon came to the United States as children from El Salvador and Colombia. Growing up, they lived in the same building. Now, years later, the husband-and-wife team created Lili and Cata, a go-to spot for unique manicures and pedicures in Greenpoint. PIX11’s Arrianee LeBeau tells […]
21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances
Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup. The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too. But now 21 […]
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington opens STEAM academy
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Rita L. Owens STEAM Academy staff and community participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new school on Sept. 15. The Irvington school is dedicated to and named after Rita L. Owens, a beloved art teacher in the Irvington School District for more than two decades. The academy is a satellite of Irvington High School.
wnypapers.com
Long-awaited 'A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle' arrives Oct. 21
Inaugurating an anticipated new season for the multi-Grammy Award-winning The Brooklyn Tabernacle, “A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle” is set to bow Oct. 21. The world-renowned ensemble’s first new recording in more than four years also marks its debut with StowTown Worship, an imprint of gospel label StowTown Records.
essexnewsdaily.com
Hundreds pray before St. Pio relics during historic exhibition at Newark cathedral
NEWARK, NJ — Hundreds of people honored and prayed before five relics of St. Pio, the first priest in the Catholic Church’s history to bear stigmata wounds, during a public exhibition at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Sept. 12 and 13. The occasion marked...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC
You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
Washington Square News
Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm
Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
New Jersey Globe
22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies
The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
