bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: ‘Retail Gangster’ tells behind-the-scenes story of Crazy Eddie’s rise and fall

For Northeast residents of a certain generation, the name Crazy Eddie brings back a rush of memories of prices that can’t be beat, electronics that fly off the shelves and an in-your-face ad man screaming at the television about all the craziness of this retail giant. Many will remember yellow Crazy Eddie T-shirts with their ripped-off R. Crumb character prominently displayed in the center. Still others will remember the insanity of how this chain of stores — selling everything from telephones to computers to car stereos — fell apart so soon after it rose to the top of the retail world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project

Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
BAYONNE, NJ
getitforless.info

Atlantic Antic Festival

The Annual ATLANTIC ANTIC™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York! The Atlantic Antic™ stretches along Atlantic Avenue through Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill with the harbor at one end and the Atlantic Terminal on the other. All musical genres were represented...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Latino couple living American Dream with nail ‘saloon’

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The co-founders of a Brooklyn nail salon came to the United States as children from El Salvador and Colombia. Growing up, they lived in the same building. Now, years later, the husband-and-wife team created Lili and Cata, a go-to spot for unique manicures and pedicures in Greenpoint. PIX11’s Arrianee LeBeau tells […]
BROOKLYN, NY
K97.5

21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances

Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup. The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too. But now 21 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington opens STEAM academy

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Rita L. Owens STEAM Academy staff and community participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new school on Sept. 15. The Irvington school is dedicated to and named after Rita L. Owens, a beloved art teacher in the Irvington School District for more than two decades. The academy is a satellite of Irvington High School.
IRVINGTON, NJ
wnypapers.com

Long-awaited 'A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle' arrives Oct. 21

Inaugurating an anticipated new season for the multi-Grammy Award-winning The Brooklyn Tabernacle, “A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle” is set to bow Oct. 21. The world-renowned ensemble’s first new recording in more than four years also marks its debut with StowTown Worship, an imprint of gospel label StowTown Records.
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC

You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
Washington Square News

Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm

Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Globe

22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies

The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
RAHWAY, NJ

