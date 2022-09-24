Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Chirinos for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.1...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) scratched Saturday for Dodgers; Miguel Vargas enters
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman has been scratched from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is dealing with an illness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup Saturday night. Miguel Vargas will take over at first base versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery.
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Saturday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder out of Oakland's Saturday lineup versus Mets
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Pinder will sit on the bench after Tony Kemp was shifted to left field and Jordan Diaz was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 233 batted balls this season, Pinder has accounted...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Edward Olivares benched by Royals on Saturday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Olivares will rest at home after Kyle Isbel was chosen as Saturday's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 95 batted balls this season, Olivares has recorded a 7.4% barrel rate and a .352...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Cardinals play with series tied 1-1
St. Louis Cardinals (89-64, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (105-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-10, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Cardinals +131; over/under is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
Trout homers, doubles twice as Angels beat Twins 10-3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday. Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game. “I’m just trying to finish strong. We have nine games left and just trying to finish strong,” said Trout, who missed more than a month due to injury but still has a shot at hitting 40 home runs for the third time in his career. Ohtani’s RBI was his 93rd of the season, giving him an outside chance at driving in 100 runs for the second straight year.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Greg Allen in left field on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Allen will man left field after Jack Suwinski was left on the bench against left-hander Wade Miley. numberFire's models project Allen to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Comments / 0