MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday. Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game. “I’m just trying to finish strong. We have nine games left and just trying to finish strong,” said Trout, who missed more than a month due to injury but still has a shot at hitting 40 home runs for the third time in his career. Ohtani’s RBI was his 93rd of the season, giving him an outside chance at driving in 100 runs for the second straight year.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO