Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know
Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Online Dealership Listing Red Flags to Watch Out For
Find out our three red flags to watch out for with online dealership vehicle listings. From a former dealer inventory manager. The post 3 Online Dealership Listing Red Flags to Watch Out For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports
These reliable Toyota SUVs under $25,000 include the 2015 Toyota Highlander, the 2012 Toyota 4Runner, and the 2014 Lexus RX for a luxury option. The post 3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Recalls 1.09M Vehicles For Windows That Could Pinch Occupants
Tesla will recall 1,096,762 units of the 2017-2022 Model 3, 2021-2022 Model S, 2021-2022 Model X, and 2020-2022 Model Y. The vehicles don't comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) because the automatic power windows could pinch an occupant if some part of a person gets in the way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheapest Used Luxury Cars: Bargain Cars with Class
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Hyundai Genesis are two of the finest examples of the cheapest used luxury cars you can buy for much less than new. The post Cheapest Used Luxury Cars: Bargain Cars with Class appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Infiniti QX50 goes dark with Sport trim
The 2023 Infiniti QX50 adds a new Sport trim level with a model-specific front end, dark-painted 20-inch wheels, and gloss black trim for the new model year. On Tuesday, Infiniti said in addition to the newly available Sport trim, the 2023 Infiniti QX50 gets a few more standard features across all trim levels. Those include heated outside mirrors, remote start, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, a wireless charging pad, and rear door alert, which reminds drivers to check the rear seats for children, pets, or valuables before leaving the vehicle.
Comments / 0