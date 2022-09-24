Fans of God of War and limited edition controllers alike, rejoice. A new controller is being added to PlayStation's lineup, but if you want to buy it, you'll need to act fast. This limited edition controller marks the arrival of God of War Ragnarok, the widely anticipated game that's meant to close out the chapter of Norse mythology in the God of War franchise. This being a limited edition controller means that you'll want to buy it as soon as possible if you see it in stock. Here's where you can currently buy it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO