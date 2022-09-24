Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock All The Beta Rewards
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is well into its second beta weekend. Despite the game's price tag initially enraging players, it looks like enough people pre-ordered "Modern Warfare 2" to fill up more than a few servers (via Steam Charts). While players have battled it out in many different modes, they have also leveled up, giving them access to new guns and equipment available in the beta. A level cap increase came with the second weekend, allowing gamers to unlock even more goodies.
In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is currently outselling ‘Modern Warfare 2’ on Steam
Following a major resurgence in popularity, CD Projekt Red‘s Cyberpunk 2077 is currently ranking higher than Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam‘s top sellers chart. As charted on Steam’s top sellers list, Cyberpunk 2077 has pulled ahead of several of this year’s biggest upcoming games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Football Manager 2023.
Modern Warfare 2 Free Open Beta Code
If gamers missed out on receiving a Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Code fear no more. Here’s how to receive a Modern Warfare 2 Free Open Beta Code. If players still need to receive a Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Code all they have to do is click this link. The link will then take players to the Call Of Duty website. On the website, gamers will then need to sign into their Call Of Duty account. Once logged in a prompt asking about console preference will appear. Once selected, the user will be presented with a code granting access to the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Testing.
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Infinity Ward Has Announced That New Maps And Game Types Will Be Introduced For The Second Weekend Of The Beta
Infinity Ward has announced that the second beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have additional maps and game styles than the first. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 held its inaugural test weekend a week ago, and only PlayStation players were allowed to participate. Call of Duty fans on PC and Xbox may join in the second weekend of the beta. By seizing the moment, Infinity Ward has provided an even more comprehensive preview of the content that Modern Warfare 2 will offer.
Dead Silence, A Field Upgrade Perk In The Beta Version Of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Has An Amusing Drawback For Players
The Dead Silence perk in Modern Warfare 2 has been met with disapproval from beta gamers. Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 demonstrate how this feature completely undermines any attempt at a stealthy takedown of the other team. The second weekend of the beta has passed, and the...
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
Cheat Devs Are Ready for Modern Warfare 2
The PC beta for Modern Warfare 2 was only online for just over a weekend, but cheat developers quickly managed to create wallhacks anyway, according to videos created by multiple cheat developers. The news highlights the constant cat and mouse game between cheat developers and the companies that make competitive...
Infinity Ward Stated That The Current Layout Of The Minimap Would Remain Unchanged Throughout The Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Open Beta Weekend
An Infinity Ward forum post tackles some of the most common problems that have been brought to their attention, including the mini-map, after compiling data and input from the first Open Beta weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. One of the hot concerns was the choice to not show opponent dots after firing on this year’s mini-map. The company has now stated unequivocally that it will not make any changes to the mini-map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Clip Sparks Debate Over Aim Assist
A recent tweet from MaxiqTV featured a clip of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's aim assist and fans of the long-running series everywhere chimed in about how they felt. Call of Duty is no stranger to aim assist as it helps players on controller hit their shots more consistently. The level of aim assist has varied between entries in the long-running series but it appears that Modern Warfare 2 will be taking it up a notch.
God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller: Preorders and where to buy
Fans of God of War and limited edition controllers alike, rejoice. A new controller is being added to PlayStation's lineup, but if you want to buy it, you'll need to act fast. This limited edition controller marks the arrival of God of War Ragnarok, the widely anticipated game that's meant to close out the chapter of Norse mythology in the God of War franchise. This being a limited edition controller means that you'll want to buy it as soon as possible if you see it in stock. Here's where you can currently buy it.
How to Install Mods on Xbox One
A loyal and talented fan community often keeps beloved games going for years. Most would believe their mods are a thing for PC players only, but they are available on your consoles as well. “Mods” is the term for content modifiers and modifications created by amateur and enthusiast coders and...
A Black Ops Cold War update is causing Battle.net to crash
Treyarch’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update has been plagued with unfortunate crashes and black screens, leaving fans scratching their heads. Treyarch has been under the pump, investigating the cause and searching for the potential solution to the Battle.net crashes. The problems arose as soon the Black...
PS4 error codes and how to fix them
Here's how you can sort out some annoying PS4 error codes
