ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

75-year-old man struck by stray bullet in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg.It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the West Farms section of the Bronx.Police say two suspects pulled up on a moped and started firing a gun at a group of people.The 75-year-old victim was walking by at the time and was hit in his left thigh.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan smoke shop worker shot in robbery, trio sought: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot during a robbery of his store late Sunday, according to authorities. The 35-year-old victim was working in the shop on Orchard Street near East Houston Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when three robbers walked in and stole thousands of dollars […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 17-year-old shot and killed in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx on Sunday night.The incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. in Mott Haven. The victim was the second teenager shot in the city and at least the ninth person shot over the weekend.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas has more on a community that is desperate for change.Before flashing lights filled the neighborhood and detectives filled the street, Thomas Ford said he was just trying to walk home when he heard two gunshots near Beekman and East 141st Street."So I ran back up there to...
BRONX, NY
Vibe

Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman

Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#City Police#Crime Stoppers#The 43rd Precinct
queenoftheclick.com

A Woman Was Raped in Dyker Heights

NYPD Crimestats are showing a rape on Thursday, September 15th at 9:00 pm on 86th Street and 10th Avenue near the golf course. You can see this crime statistic by going here to NYPD Crimestats Pull down Brooklyn South from the first pulldown menu and 68th Precinct from the second pulldown menu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC

A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period

Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy