75-year-old man struck by stray bullet in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg.It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the West Farms section of the Bronx.Police say two suspects pulled up on a moped and started firing a gun at a group of people.The 75-year-old victim was walking by at the time and was hit in his left thigh.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Manhattan smoke shop worker shot in robbery, trio sought: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot during a robbery of his store late Sunday, according to authorities. The 35-year-old victim was working in the shop on Orchard Street near East Houston Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when three robbers walked in and stole thousands of dollars […]
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
MTA conductor punched in the face through subway car window: NYPD
Police released this image of a suspect wanted for allegedly punching a subway train conductor in the face on Tuesday, September 20th. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on September 20th inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station. [ more › ]
Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops
A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related. Police...
NYPD: 17-year-old shot and killed in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx on Sunday night.The incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. in Mott Haven. The victim was the second teenager shot in the city and at least the ninth person shot over the weekend.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas has more on a community that is desperate for change.Before flashing lights filled the neighborhood and detectives filled the street, Thomas Ford said he was just trying to walk home when he heard two gunshots near Beekman and East 141st Street."So I ran back up there to...
Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman
Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
A Woman Was Raped in Dyker Heights
NYPD Crimestats are showing a rape on Thursday, September 15th at 9:00 pm on 86th Street and 10th Avenue near the golf course. You can see this crime statistic by going here to NYPD Crimestats Pull down Brooklyn South from the first pulldown menu and 68th Precinct from the second pulldown menu.
Motorcyclist, 48, killed in Bronx collision
Police officials are investigating the death of a man following a motorcycle collision in the Bronx early Sunday, according to authorities.
Man, 28, dropped off in front of Brooklyn hospital with fatal gunshot wounds
A 28-year-old man was left in front of a Brooklyn hospital Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead, officials said.
Smoke shop worker shot in dispute on Lower East Side
The 36-year-old worker got into an argument with three men.
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period
Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
Suspect Arrested in Vicious Beating of a Woman at a Queens Subway Station
NEW YORK, NEW YORK -(77WABC)- Police have arrested a man involved in a vicious attack at a Queens subway station. Police say the 33-year-old victim was approached by the man who then dragged her across the Mezzanine floor and beat her. It happened around 5:15 a.m. last Tuesday at the...
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
Gunmen in ski masks fatally shoot 17-year-old boy in the Bronx
Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen boy by a group of suspects in the Bronx Sunday evening, authorities said.
East Harlem man helping the formerly incarcerated in his community
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem man says he is using his own troubled past to motivate and help young people in the Hispanic community. Julio Medina grew up in the Bronx. His mom came to New York City from Puerto Rico to chase the American Dream. Medina said his childhood was filled […]
7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash
At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
