Overwatch 2 Is Putting New Heroes Behind the Battle Pass and Players are Pissed
Overwatch 2 releases in early October, and its community of players are in uproar over its battle pass. When Overwatch first released, it occupied a unique space in the shooter genre. You didn’t necessarily have to have the best aim and reflexes like a pro Counter-Strike player because each character also had special powers, and class roles. As a support player, you could focus on healing, and as a tank, protecting your team from oncoming fire was just was important as shooting. Over the years the game has changed greatly, but the upcoming changes in Overwatch 2 has made players nervous, especially the game’s new monetization scheme.
In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
dotesports.com
A VALORANT fan’s guide to watching League Worlds 2022
It’s been over a week and the empty feeling in your heart is still there; you miss professional VALORANT. The offseason is exciting in its own special way as you meticulously track the movements of some of your favorite North American and EMEA players, but nothing compares to the excitement that exuded from Champions 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FIFA 23 Early Access Cheat Allows For Day Ahead Game Time
Fans of Liverpool and just about every other team around the world have been waiting for months for the much-anticipated release of FIFA 23. It's being reported that there is a way to get the game a day earlier using a simple cheat.
FIFA・
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect rips the ‘phonies’ at Activision for wanting ‘sellouts’ to promote Modern Warfare 2
YouTuber Dr Disrespect is not happy with Activision’s decision to not include him in the Call of Duty Next event. The Two-Time is no stranger to criticizing CoD. In fact, the outspoken streamer has uninstalled Warzone numerous times, calling the weapon balance, gameplay, lighting, Gulag, and creativity bad at one point or another.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New September Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month. As is common, a couple of these -- Deathloop and Hardspace: Shipbreaker -- are actually available as of today, September 20th. The new titles will be available on PC, console, and via the cloud depending on the specific title itself.
Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Already 'Fits In So Well' Prior to Training Camp
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 selection in this years draft averaged 20 points five rebounds and six assists in two Summer League appearances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Incredible Mario Fan Game Took 7 Years To Build
Making full-fledged games inside of other games is nothing new. "Roblox" developers have created games that look nothing like the blocky, low-res game everyone knows, and games like "Dreams" on PlayStation and the PC classic "Garry's Mod" have long allowed players to create their own experiences within the bounds of available creation tools. With the release of the original "Super Mario Maker," Nintendo made its first proper steps into the customizable game space, offering players the ability to create their own levels from a variety of "Mario" games. "Super Mario Maker 2" was more than an update — it offered new "Mario" games (and "Zelda" items) to pull from, as well as brand-new mechanics to mess around with.
Digital Trends
Deathloop on Xbox doesn’t change much, but is still great
Deathloop, Arkane Lyon’s immersive sim with a time loop twist, was one of 2021’s odder releases as it was a PS5 exclusive that came out after Microsoft completed its acquisition of ZeniMax. A pre-existing deal kept Xbox players from trying this game from a Microsoft-owned studio for a while, but after a year of post-launch updates, Deathloop finally made its way to Xbox Series X and S alongside the Goldenloop update. The game is also now available on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra, making it more easily obtainable than ever.
dotesports.com
Echo’s Naowh claims world first level 80 in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
After four years of playing World of Warcraft Classic, we’ve finally seen the rise of the Lich King once again with Wrath of the Lich King Classic hitting the live servers on Sept. 26 at 5pm CT. As soon as Northrend became within a hand’s reach, the clock for the world first began. Although the WOTLK pre-patch lasted almost a month and even the non-professional players had plenty of time to prepare for their run, Echo’s Naowh claimed the world’s first level 80.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Overtakes 'Modern Warfare 2' To Become Best Selling Game On Steam
Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly a tale of two halves. I remember the hype drummed up by actor Keanu Reeves at 2019’s E3 as clear as day. Then, of course, the game was ridden with bugs and glitches and that seemed to spell the end of the road, but oh no. There’s the comeback story. Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red released a major patch finally allowing Cyberpunk 2077 to live up to its potential and now, it’s gone on to attain an impressive achievement.
NME
PlayStation executive reiterates stance to release games as premium titles first
A PlayStation executive has reiterated the platform’s stance on releasing its games as premium titles first. This summer, the revamped PlayStation Plus tiered system launched in Europe, Australia and New Zealand – its last regions to go live – with Essential, Extra and Premium tiers offering a number of differing benefits that stack the higher players go.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Top-Rated Strategy Game to Under $10
Between the Fire Emblem games other exclusives, the Nintendo Switch has no shortage of strategy titles, but one of the best strategy games the console boasts is actually a third-party title. That game is Slay the Spire, an acclaimed card-battler which has been out for a few years now and came to the Switch on 2019. It's performed well there just as it has on other platforms, and for those who haven't tried it out yet, you can grab it now for less than half the normal price now that it's just $9.99.
