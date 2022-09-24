ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud, Ohio State open blackout with clinical TD drive vs. Wisconsin

CJ Stroud and Ohio State came out on fire in a big way against Wisconsin. Despite a muffed kickoff return, the Buckeyes were not slowed down offensively to open the game. After coming out on their own 12-yard line, the Buckeyes rolled 88 yards in just 6 plays for the game’s opening score. Stroud went 3-for-3 in the drive for 73 yards.
Yardbarker

Ohio State remains at #3 in latest AP Poll rankings

Alabama and Georgia are the two teams currently sitting in front of the Buckeyes, but Georgia didn’t necessarily look as strong as they had the first three weeks prior. They beat a 1-2 Kent State team 39-22. Kent State scored the most points that any team has this season on the Bulldogs’ defense.
