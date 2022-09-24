Read full article on original website
WATCH: What Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said about Ohio State after the game
It wasn’t pretty for Wisconsin, but it was a thing of beauty for the Ohio State football team in Game 4 of the 2022 season. What was supposed to be a defensive struggle turned out to be an offensive laser light show for the Buckeyes. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
Recruits react to electric night in Ohio Stadium as Buckeyes roll over Wisconsin 52-21
The Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown, others weigh in on Ohio State 52 Wisconsin 21
The Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has more reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Ohio State CB Denzel Burke Out Against Wisconsin With Apparent Hand Injury
With Cameron Brown and Jordan Hancock also sidelined, but Buckeyes are down to just three scholarship corners against the Badgers.
Where is Ohio State after Week 4 in Kirk Herbsteit's top six?
Fresh from calling Ohio State’s dismantling of Wisconsin, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six teams. This is Herbie’s opinion of the top four teams and the first two out of the playoffs if the season ended today. Now, clearly this could all change, and there’s still a...
Photos From Ohio State's 52-21 Win Over Wisconsin
Nearly 100 of our favorite shots from Saturday's matchup between the Buckeyes and Badgers.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud, Ohio State open blackout with clinical TD drive vs. Wisconsin
CJ Stroud and Ohio State came out on fire in a big way against Wisconsin. Despite a muffed kickoff return, the Buckeyes were not slowed down offensively to open the game. After coming out on their own 12-yard line, the Buckeyes rolled 88 yards in just 6 plays for the game’s opening score. Stroud went 3-for-3 in the drive for 73 yards.
Yardbarker
Ohio State remains at #3 in latest AP Poll rankings
Alabama and Georgia are the two teams currently sitting in front of the Buckeyes, but Georgia didn’t necessarily look as strong as they had the first three weeks prior. They beat a 1-2 Kent State team 39-22. Kent State scored the most points that any team has this season on the Bulldogs’ defense.
