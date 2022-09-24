Read full article on original website
WOWK
Quick Hits: Huggins impressed by team as practice begins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College basketball’s preseason has officially arrived. The West Virginia men’s basketball team’s preseason practice schedule tipped off Monday, as the Mountaineers are just over one month away from their exhibition against Bowling Green on Oct. 28. Head coach Bob Huggins, who was recently...
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
WOWK
Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win
Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win. Texas finds itself in a familiar head-scratching position and looking for answers as it faces surging West Virginia on Saturday evening in an early, but very crucial, Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas. Neither Texas, which dropped out of...
WOWK
WVU men’s soccer to wrap up road trip at Dayton
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team caps its three-match road trip by taking on No. 24 Dayton on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Dayton, Ohio. Kickoff at Baujan Field is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the action with...
WOWK
Big 12 reveals 2022-23 women’s basketball slate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia University Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President Shane Lyons and the women’s basketball team, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, released the 2022-23 league schedule on Monday. The Mountaineers begin this year’s conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as they play host to...
The Flagship: Breaking down what Texas will face against West Virginia with Eersports.com
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Chris Anderson of EerSports.com as we preview the Longhorns' game this Saturday against West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12), which is coming off a 33-10 victory at Virginia Tech. Anderson talks about the Mountaineers' win over the Hokies...
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win
The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.
wvsportsnow.com
Line Opens with WVU as Big Underdogs Against Texas on Road
Despite both teams sitting at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play, odds makers seem to like Texas to beat West Virginia convincingly when the two teams meet this Saturday in Austin, Texas. Texas is currently favored by as much as 11 points over the Mountaineers. Circa Sports has an...
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future
Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
WOWK
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
Texas Tech Fans Storm Field After Overtime Upset Against Texas
Red Raider fans waited more than a decade to celebrate a win at home against their in-state rival.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks What He Likes About New Team
On Monday afternoon, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about his new look team for the first time. Huggins and his coaching staff bring in nine new players all from the transfer portal, junior college and high school. Huggins is optimistic about the offensive abilities...
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’
McGuire was fired up in the locker room following his team’s win over conference rival Texas.
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football
It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
WATCH: Red Raider Fans Allegedly Beat Down Longhorn at KFC
A Longhorn fan got a bucket of chicken and a beat down at the KFC on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. This brutal attack looks to have happened during pregame tailgating festivities ahead of the Texas Tech-Texas game on Saturday, September 24th. There's no sound on...
