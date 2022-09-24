Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Red Wings preseason game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to follow the game
Exhibition opener: Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0) Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Training camp is over and it's now time to see what the Red Wings are made of. And of course, it's the new-look Red Wings, as Steve Yzerman spent the offseason mixing in new forwards, new defensemen, a new goalie and a new head coach. This is the first of eight exhibitions this preseason.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
NHL
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
Philadelphia Flyers head into a season of low expectations
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scroll Philly sports headlines on the smartphone and there’s plenty about Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Phillies are in a pennant race. The Sixers have two of the biggest stars in the NBA in Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Union is one of the best teams in Major League Soccer. The Flyers? They are on their third coach in the last year. Two trainers sued the team ownership group. The team captain was traded. The franchise goalie is cooperating with an NHL investigation into sexual assault accusations levied against his 2018 World Juniors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Forward Johnny Gaudreau's arrival energizes Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off the improbable, landing the hottest free agent on the market in winger Johnny Gaudreau. The 29-year old Gaudreau had a career-high 115 points last season in his ninth year with Calgary. He was lured to Columbus with a seven-year deal worth $9.75 million a season and the prospect of playing closer to his New Jersey home.
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ York growing as an NHL professional in training camp
As iron sharpens iron, camaraderie forms during the limit testing skate sessions at the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp. John Tortorella, monitoring the body language and skating of his players from center ice, tends to go with his stomach when evaluating. From 1986-1987, when he became the head coach of the Virginia Lancers before the ACHL became the AAHL (then eventually the ECHL,) Tortorella amassed the patience to understand the finer details of what makes a player a quality NHL professional.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
NHL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Caufield, Allen, Monahan, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Cole Caufield’s contract extension is a priority for Kent Hughes, the general manager also discussed Jake Allen’s future with the team, and Sean Monahan is expected to see some game action during the preseason. Plus, Montreal’s top...
NHL・
NHL
Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced
Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
Tom Thibodeau: Evan Fournier frontrunner to start again for Knicks this season
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on Tuesday that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to be in the starting lineup at the start of the season.
Comments / 0