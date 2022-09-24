ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder out of Oakland's Saturday lineup versus Mets

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Pinder will sit on the bench after Tony Kemp was shifted to left field and Jordan Diaz was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 233 batted balls this season, Pinder has accounted...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
Luis Castillo, Mariners agree to 5-year extension

SEATTLE -- For years, Jerry Dipoto’s front office coveted Luis Castillo from afar, well before he reached the Majors and blossomed into one of the game’s elite workhorses. And on Saturday, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations and his staff locked up the two-time All-Star long term.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
SAN DIEGO, CA

