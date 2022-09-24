Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pregame standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver. Ray and Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Diamondbacks pull plug on Madison Bumgarner’s season
The Diamondbacks brought an early end to left-hander Madison Bumgarner’s year, pulling the plug on what has been a brutal season to instead create opportunities for some of their young pitchers to continue making starts. Manager Torey Lovullo said Bumgarner’s performance on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium — in which...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder out of Oakland's Saturday lineup versus Mets
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Pinder will sit on the bench after Tony Kemp was shifted to left field and Jordan Diaz was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 233 batted balls this season, Pinder has accounted...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
MLB
Luis Castillo, Mariners agree to 5-year extension
SEATTLE -- For years, Jerry Dipoto’s front office coveted Luis Castillo from afar, well before he reached the Majors and blossomed into one of the game’s elite workhorses. And on Saturday, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations and his staff locked up the two-time All-Star long term.
FOX Sports
Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race
DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6
DENVER — (AP) — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three...
Yardbarker
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
• Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and should be back Monday. • Eugenio Suárez (index finger) is likely going to be activated tomorrow. • Cal Raleigh (left thumb) is ‘really battling through’; playing time will be dictated by pain.”. Julio Rodriguez is the...
