Rugby

The Independent

England World Cup win can transform women's rugby league, says captain Emily Rudge

England captain Emily Rudge says Rugby League World Cup success this year should pave the way for a bright new professional era in domestic women’s rugby league.The St Helens forward will lead a 24-player squad into the tournament that also includes 10 of her Saints team-mates plus a seven-strong contingent from Grand Final winners Leeds Rhinos.All have had to balance preparations for the tournament with full-time jobs, putting them at a distinct disadvantage to clear favourites Australia, whose players compete in the fully-professional NRL women’s competition.But Rudge, a PE teacher who has captained the national side since 2018, believes that...
