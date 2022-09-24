Read full article on original website
BBC
Nations League: 'An amazing feeling' - NI's Whyte celebrates win over Kosovo
Northern Ireland winger Gavin Whyte says it was a "special moment" to score in the last-gasp 2-1 victory over Kosovo at Windsor Park. Whyte came off the bench to equalise and then set up Josh Magennis for the injury-time winner as NI secured a Nations League win at the 15th attempt.
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Hosts triumph in thrilling finale to fourth T20I after Mohammad Rizwan's 88 set up victory
Pakistan took England's final three wickets in six balls in a thrilling finale to seal a dramatic three-run victory and level their T20I series at 2-2. Mohammad Rizwan's 88 from 67 balls helped Pakistan post 166-5 after the hosts had been put in to bat by Moeen Ali, before England embarked on a run-chase that saw huge swings of momentum.
England World Cup win can transform women’s rugby league, says captain Emily Rudge
England captain Emily Rudge says Rugby League World Cup success this year should pave the way for a bright new professional era in domestic women’s rugby league.The St Helens forward will lead a 24-player squad into the tournament that also includes 10 of her Saints team-mates plus a seven-strong contingent from Grand Final winners Leeds Rhinos.All have had to balance preparations for the tournament with full-time jobs, putting them at a distinct disadvantage to clear favourites Australia, whose players compete in the fully-professional NRL women’s competition.But Rudge, a PE teacher who has captained the national side since 2018, believes that...
BBC
England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble
Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
Premiership Rugby calls for clubs to open books with Worcester set for suspension
Premiership Rugby has called on clubs to open their books and give league officials greater scrutiny of their finances amid the desperate plights of Worcester and Wasps and fears that others may follow. Worcester are resigned to being suspended from all competitions at 5pm on Monday when the Rugby Football...
BBC
Morgan Knowles: St Helens back-rower free for England World Cup opener against Samoa despite ban
St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles will be available for England's Rugby League World Cup opener with Samoa despite a one-game ban following Saturday's Super League Grand Final. The 25-year-old was charged with Grade A dangerous contact for a late hit during the 24-12 win over Leeds. However, he will serve...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running
There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA・
BBC
SWFL: Clare Shine signs off with Glasgow City victory, Rangers & Celtic also win
Clare Shine ended her playing career by helping Glasgow City to an emotion-filled 2-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Women's Premier League. The 27-year-old striker had announced 24 hours earlier that it would be her final game after her struggles with mental health issues. Shine rattled the bar as...
BBC
Cameron Norrie to make 'big push' to qualify for ATP Finals
British number one Cameron Norrie is poised to play five tournaments over the next six weeks in an attempt to qualify for the ATP Finals. The Wimbledon semi-finalist is ranked 11th as things stand in the race to the end-of-season finals in Turin. He hopes to push himself into the...
SkySports
Wheelchair Rugby League: England captain Tom Halliwell targeting Grand Final and World Cup glory
The Leeds Rhinos star has Rugby League World Cup victory in his sights, but first he has one last job to do for his club on Saturday. As Leeds take on Halifax in the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, Halliwell wants to wrap up a clean sweep for the Rhinos who have dominated the wheelchair competition this year.
Kirby kickstarts Chelsea’s WSL title defence with Manchester City win
WSL champions Chelsea recovered from their opening-weekend defeat as they beat Manchester City 2-0 thanks to Fran Kirby and Maren Mjelde
BBC
County Championship: Matthew Fisher marks Yorkshire comeback with four wickets
LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day one) England bowler Matthew Fisher took a brilliant 4-45 during an intriguing opening day against Gloucestershire at Headingley as Yorkshire bid for County Championship safety. Fisher, 24, has missed the majority of the 2022 season with a stress fracture of his...
BBC
Oxford United: Anindya Bakrie and Erick Thohir complete long-awaited takeover
Oxford United's long-awaited minority shareholder takeover is complete. Following a series of sales and transactions, Anindya Bakrie and Thohir now own a controlling 51% stake in the League One club. "The football business is rapidly changing," United's new Chairman of the Board of Directors and former director Grant Ferguson, told...
Soccer-Southgate says he is 'right person' to lead England into World Cup
Sept 25 (Reuters) - England manager Gareth Southgate, under fire after a disappointing Nations League campaign, said he is nonetheless "the right person" to take the team into this year's World Cup in Qatar.
Worcester suspended and put into administration after missing deadline
The Rugby Football Union has suspended Worcester from all levels of competition after assurances over insurance and funding were not met
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
BBC
Transfer news: Reds may make January move for Bellingham
Liverpool could move for a swap deal involving Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in January, with Naby Keita wanted by the Bundesliga club. (Bild, via Express), external. However, 19-year-old England international Bellingham is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca), external. Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in another...
