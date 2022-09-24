ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Big 12 Announces Punishment For Texas Tech Field Storm

The Big 12 announced on Monday evening its punishment for Texas Tech's field storm. Saturday, the Red Raiders upset Texas in overtime, leading to a field storm from the students. On Monday, the Big 12 announced a fine for Texas Tech for the field storming. Texas Tech has been fined...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Look: Disturbing Video Emerges From Texas Tech's Field Rush

A disturbing video has emerged from Saturday's field rush at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders stunned Texas, 37-34, on Saturday afternoon. Following the win, Texas Tech's students rushed the field. A disturbing video has emerged from the field rush, in which you appear to see a Texas Tech fan shoving...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Lubbock, TX
fox34.com

Ethan Duncan to transfer from Tech men’s basketball program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has confirmed that Ethan Duncan is no longer part of the Red Raider basketball team. Duncan, who redshirted as a freshman last season but practiced with the program throughout the offseason, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal through his social media platforms.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech knocks off No. 22 Texas in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s losing streak against Texas in Lubbock is no more. The Red Raiders top the 22nd-ranked Longhorns 37-34 in overtime to secure their first win over Texas at Jones Stadium since 2008. Texas Tech needed overtime to secure the win. Texas fumbled on the first play of the extra frame and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Raiders#Volleyball#Kansas State#The Texas Tech Red Raider
fox34.com

TTU police looking for tech fan that shoved UT player

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department is searching for a Tech fan after a video went viral showing the fan shoving a UT player on the field. Red Raider fans ran onto the field before the Texas team could exit and that’s when the incident took place. The video was turned in to the police who are asking for help identifying the fan.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
fox34.com

End Zone Team of the Week: Tahoka Bulldogs

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Bulldogs are the End Zone Team of the Week for week 5. The Bulldogs walked into Ropes for Rope’s Homecoming game on Friday, having won their past two games after 18 consecutive losses up to that point. After trailing 14-0 at the half to the Eagles, it seemed like the win streak would end, but the Bulldogs proved to “have that dog in them” as Tahoka outscored Ropes 22-3 in the second half to win 22-17 and extend the win streak to three games.
TAHOKA, TX
Talk 1340

If You Rush The Field at Texas Tech, Don’t Be an Idiot

I love storming fields. I love storming courts. I love college football. Just look at this atmosphere in Lubbock after they beat the Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime this weekend:. I applauded this earlier in the weekend and stand by it. Throwing horns down in a mascot's face? Acceptable. An...
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

3 questions Steve Sarkisian must answer after bad loss to Texas Tech

So far, the most significant setback of the season went down for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football at the hands of new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open up Big 12 play. Texas was upset by Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock this weekend, which came after Sark’s squad held a double-digit lead in the second half.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy