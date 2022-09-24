Read full article on original website
Big 12 Announces Punishment For Texas Tech Field Storm
The Big 12 announced on Monday evening its punishment for Texas Tech's field storm. Saturday, the Red Raiders upset Texas in overtime, leading to a field storm from the students. On Monday, the Big 12 announced a fine for Texas Tech for the field storming. Texas Tech has been fined...
K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Five things to know about Big 12 matchup
First place in the Big 12 standings will be on the line when Kansas State plays Texas Tech this weekend.
Look: Disturbing Video Emerges From Texas Tech's Field Rush
A disturbing video has emerged from Saturday's field rush at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders stunned Texas, 37-34, on Saturday afternoon. Following the win, Texas Tech's students rushed the field. A disturbing video has emerged from the field rush, in which you appear to see a Texas Tech fan shoving...
WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win
The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.
Texas Tech Fans Storm Field After Overtime Upset Against Texas
Red Raider fans waited more than a decade to celebrate a win at home against their in-state rival.
Ethan Duncan to transfer from Tech men’s basketball program
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has confirmed that Ethan Duncan is no longer part of the Red Raider basketball team. Duncan, who redshirted as a freshman last season but practiced with the program throughout the offseason, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal through his social media platforms.
Texas Tech knocks off No. 22 Texas in OT
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s losing streak against Texas in Lubbock is no more. The Red Raiders top the 22nd-ranked Longhorns 37-34 in overtime to secure their first win over Texas at Jones Stadium since 2008. Texas Tech needed overtime to secure the win. Texas fumbled on the first play of the extra frame and […]
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
TTU police looking for tech fan that shoved UT player
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department is searching for a Tech fan after a video went viral showing the fan shoving a UT player on the field. Red Raider fans ran onto the field before the Texas team could exit and that’s when the incident took place. The video was turned in to the police who are asking for help identifying the fan.
‘Bigger things than winning and losing:’ Andrews football player with special needs makes tackle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock High Westerners and the Andrews Mustangs ended Friday night’s high school football game with a moment both teams will never forget, allowing Evan Sparks, a senior with special needs, the final tackle. Sparks has played football for a couple of years now, mostly...
Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’
McGuire was fired up in the locker room following his team’s win over conference rival Texas.
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
Special moment for Evan Sparks on Andrews football team in game vs. Lubbock High
Friday night a special moment took place in the final seconds of Andrews 64-14 win over Lubbock High. On the final play of the game, 5′3 100 pound Senior Evan Sparks of Andrews, who has special needs, came in and made a big tackle to end the game.
End Zone Team of the Week: Tahoka Bulldogs
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Bulldogs are the End Zone Team of the Week for week 5. The Bulldogs walked into Ropes for Rope’s Homecoming game on Friday, having won their past two games after 18 consecutive losses up to that point. After trailing 14-0 at the half to the Eagles, it seemed like the win streak would end, but the Bulldogs proved to “have that dog in them” as Tahoka outscored Ropes 22-3 in the second half to win 22-17 and extend the win streak to three games.
If You Rush The Field at Texas Tech, Don’t Be an Idiot
I love storming fields. I love storming courts. I love college football. Just look at this atmosphere in Lubbock after they beat the Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime this weekend:. I applauded this earlier in the weekend and stand by it. Throwing horns down in a mascot's face? Acceptable. An...
Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish
LUBBOCK, Texas — (AP) — Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff had fans ready to celebrate like they hadn’t in 14 years with what they thought was a game-winner in the final seconds. Turns out they just had to wait a little longer. Wolff kicked a 20-yard field...
3 questions Steve Sarkisian must answer after bad loss to Texas Tech
So far, the most significant setback of the season went down for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football at the hands of new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open up Big 12 play. Texas was upset by Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock this weekend, which came after Sark’s squad held a double-digit lead in the second half.
Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video
One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
VIDEO: Final seconds of Lubbock High vs. Andrews will forever be remembered by many
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday night a special moment took place in the final seconds of Andrews 64-14 win over Lubbock High. On the final play of the game, 5′3 100 pound Senior Evan Sparks of Andrews, who has special needs, came in and made a big tackle to end the game.
