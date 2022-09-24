TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Bulldogs are the End Zone Team of the Week for week 5. The Bulldogs walked into Ropes for Rope’s Homecoming game on Friday, having won their past two games after 18 consecutive losses up to that point. After trailing 14-0 at the half to the Eagles, it seemed like the win streak would end, but the Bulldogs proved to “have that dog in them” as Tahoka outscored Ropes 22-3 in the second half to win 22-17 and extend the win streak to three games.

