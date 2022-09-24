ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville developer reworking hotel plans into dance hall concept in Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local developer has new plans for a former hotel project in the Highlands,according to Louisville Business First. This month, Utopia Ventures submitted revised plans to the Louisville Metro Government for the property. The new project, yet to be named, is a bar venue with lounge seating, a dance floor and an outdoor game yard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville fertility clinic hosts baby reunion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fertility and Endocrine Associates hosted their annual 'baby reunion' Sunday evening at the German American Club in Louisville. And it's exactly what it sounds like: reuniting staff with former patients so they can catch up and meet the children that were born as a result of their care.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Unbeaten matchup named UPS Jobs Game of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports has announced this Friday's UPS Jobs Game of the Week. The matchup will feature two unbeaten teams: Henry County (5-0) and Christian Academy of Louisville (6-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern time at CAL. The Henry County Wildcats are off to their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville nonprofits partner to ensure parents and kids don't go without

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two local nonprofits are partnering up to ensure mothers and parents don't go without resources for their kids. 'Change Today, Change Tomorrow' and 'Diversity at the Table' hosted their third community baby shower on South Fifteenth Street. The event happens every other month. Mothers, parents, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PHOTOS: See inside this eclectic new bar in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — The entrepreneurs behind High Horse and Darlings Cocktail Bar have opened a new concept in NuLu,according to Louisville Business First. Corridor Bar opened in an approximately 1,100-square-foot building in August at 712 E. Market St., formerly home to RoxyNell, a high-end jeans retailer. The bar comes from co-owners Dennis Humphrey and Brian Goodwin, who have been involved in the Louisville bar scene for many years. Humphrey said the bar has already received a warm welcome from its patrons and other bars nearby.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Workers at east Louisville Half Price Books store vote to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of booksellers at Half Price Books' Hurstbourne Parkway store voted Friday to unionize, according to UFCW Local 227, the union organizing the workers. The tally of the election, in which 18 rank-and-file store employees were eligible to vote, was not immediately available. But the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Derby Museum grant 9-year-old Florida girl's wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Museum and Make-A-Wish Foundation out of Florida joined together to make one Florida horse-lover's dream come true. Kori Butts is a 9-year-old from Florida who has fought an aggressive nervous system disorder since she was 4 years old. "She was predominately right-handed, she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

