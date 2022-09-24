LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — The entrepreneurs behind High Horse and Darlings Cocktail Bar have opened a new concept in NuLu,according to Louisville Business First. Corridor Bar opened in an approximately 1,100-square-foot building in August at 712 E. Market St., formerly home to RoxyNell, a high-end jeans retailer. The bar comes from co-owners Dennis Humphrey and Brian Goodwin, who have been involved in the Louisville bar scene for many years. Humphrey said the bar has already received a warm welcome from its patrons and other bars nearby.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO