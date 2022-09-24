Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The country's first suburban outdoor shopping district was Kansas City's Country Club Plaza built 100 years agoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, OC Eric Bieniemy get into sideline spat before halftime
The way that the first half ended in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts seems to have caused some frustration between the team’s star quarterback and offensive coordinator. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs received the ball with 44 seconds remaining until halftime at...
‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
ESPN
Patrick Mahomes says Kansas City Chiefs offense needs to clean up little things, starting with own play
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Chiefs missed a chip-shot field goal in the fourth quarter, failing to get three points that would have been useful at the end. They didn't convert on a fake field goal in the fourth quarter and muffed a punt that set up the Indianapolis Colts inside the 5-yard line for a touchdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
AthlonSports.com
Kansas City Chiefs Are Releasing Kicker After Rough Performance On Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a pretty shocking loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, as a result, the AFC West franchise is releasing a kicker. That kicker is Matt Ammendola. The Chiefs are releasing kicker Matt Ammendola this Monday afternoon. He had a tough showing on Sunday and...
Yardbarker
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a Monday night clash at the Meadowlands. Are you ready for some football? It’s a Monday night party, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Giants prediction and pick.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas snub
There are a lot of feel-good stories around college football right now, especially when it comes to a handful of undefeated teams that shocked expectations. You’ve got the 4-0 Syracuse Orange with wins over Purdue and Virginia. There’s 4-0 Washington cruising to victory over Michigan State and Stanford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KC Chiefs box score was a bit misleading about the pass rush
Despite sacking Matt Ryan five times, hitting him five times, and forcing a fumble, the KC Chiefs pass rush did not have their best day against the Colts. In a disappointing 20-17 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts, there were a lot of negatives for the Kansas City Chiefs, but there were some positives. The primary positive was the defense having a very solid game, allowing only 259 yards and 3.8 yards per play.
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)
Kansas City is known for its great barbecue and is home to some of the best BBQ restaurants in the country, serving up mouth-watering ribs, pulled pork, and brisket that will have you coming back for more.
Tracy Morgan's Mad Paternity Claim Wins 'ManningCast' During Monday Night Football
The comedian's off-the-wall tale of an NFL Hall of Famer and fishmongering was "unforgettable."
NFL・
Why is Matt Ammendola on the KC Chiefs roster at all?
The Kansas City Chiefs don’t just have a kicking problem on their hands. They have a deeper trust issue. The fact that Matt Ammendola takes up a roster spot at all is a primary concern at this point for a Chiefs team that was a single miscue away from being 3-0 instead of 2-1 through Week 3. Fresh off of an agonizing loss to the Colts on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium that featured myriad mistakes, the Chiefs need to first answer any and all questions about their kicking game, because Ammendola’s (in)ability made all of the difference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill's Postgame News
It's a quick turnaround for Tyreek Hill and the 3-0 Miami Dolphins as they head to Cincinnati for a Thursday night game vs. the Bengals. And shortly after Sunday's game wrapped up, Cheetah had a message for Bengals corner Eli Apple. "We're looking forward to the challenge, it's gonna be...
Bryan Cook leaves Chiefs vs. Colts with injury
The Kansas City Chiefs lost Bryan Cook to an injury when playing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 on the road. The Kansas City Chiefs have lost rookie safety Bryan Cook to an injury in their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. On...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
Chiefs vs. Colts: Finding silver linings in a confusing loss
The KC Chiefs loss to the Colts on Sunday was one to forget. Although the finish was ugly, there are still some silver linings to point out. Sunday’s game in Indianapolis was a dumpster fire. The offense wasn’t clicking, Eric Bienemy was put back on Chiefs Kingdom’s hot seat, special teams was atrocious, and a stupid penalty cost the Chiefs the game at the end. For the first time in 2022, we felt the pain of an offense comprised of new personnel, and the downside of youth on the roster reared its ugly head. The 17-20 loss to the Colts, however, did have some silver linings.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' loss to Colts was 'unacceptable', Nick weighs in on the upset | What's Wright?
Nick Wright is confident his Kansas City Chiefs will bounce back after their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but that doesn't stop him from calling the upset unacceptable. Watch as he breaks down the reasons for the loss, what he thinks of the confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy, and what his biggest concern was after watching the game.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0