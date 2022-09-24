ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Jacksonville, MO
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Houston, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Kansas snub

There are a lot of feel-good stories around college football right now, especially when it comes to a handful of undefeated teams that shocked expectations. You’ve got the 4-0 Syracuse Orange with wins over Purdue and Virginia. There’s 4-0 Washington cruising to victory over Michigan State and Stanford.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Chiefs#Standard Day#Sports Betting#The Office Gets 407#Betmgm#Fanduel Sportsbook
FanSided

KC Chiefs box score was a bit misleading about the pass rush

Despite sacking Matt Ryan five times, hitting him five times, and forcing a fumble, the KC Chiefs pass rush did not have their best day against the Colts. In a disappointing 20-17 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts, there were a lot of negatives for the Kansas City Chiefs, but there were some positives. The primary positive was the defense having a very solid game, allowing only 259 yards and 3.8 yards per play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Why is Matt Ammendola on the KC Chiefs roster at all?

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t just have a kicking problem on their hands. They have a deeper trust issue. The fact that Matt Ammendola takes up a roster spot at all is a primary concern at this point for a Chiefs team that was a single miscue away from being 3-0 instead of 2-1 through Week 3. Fresh off of an agonizing loss to the Colts on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium that featured myriad mistakes, the Chiefs need to first answer any and all questions about their kicking game, because Ammendola’s (in)ability made all of the difference.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill's Postgame News

It's a quick turnaround for Tyreek Hill and the 3-0 Miami Dolphins as they head to Cincinnati for a Thursday night game vs. the Bengals. And shortly after Sunday's game wrapped up, Cheetah had a message for Bengals corner Eli Apple. "We're looking forward to the challenge, it's gonna be...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Bryan Cook leaves Chiefs vs. Colts with injury

The Kansas City Chiefs lost Bryan Cook to an injury when playing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 on the road. The Kansas City Chiefs have lost rookie safety Bryan Cook to an injury in their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. On...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Colts: Finding silver linings in a confusing loss

The KC Chiefs loss to the Colts on Sunday was one to forget. Although the finish was ugly, there are still some silver linings to point out. Sunday’s game in Indianapolis was a dumpster fire. The offense wasn’t clicking, Eric Bienemy was put back on Chiefs Kingdom’s hot seat, special teams was atrocious, and a stupid penalty cost the Chiefs the game at the end. For the first time in 2022, we felt the pain of an offense comprised of new personnel, and the downside of youth on the roster reared its ugly head. The 17-20 loss to the Colts, however, did have some silver linings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Chiefs' loss to Colts was 'unacceptable', Nick weighs in on the upset | What's Wright?

Nick Wright is confident his Kansas City Chiefs will bounce back after their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but that doesn't stop him from calling the upset unacceptable. Watch as he breaks down the reasons for the loss, what he thinks of the confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy, and what his biggest concern was after watching the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy