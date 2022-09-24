Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star S Zahir Rainer Reminds Pitt Coaching Staff of Former Star Paris Ford
With the recent success Pitt has had over the last few years of developing and getting defensive backs to the NFL, that fact is not lost with high school players. Damar Hamlin, Jordan Whitehead, Dane Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Damari Mathis and Jason Pinnock are former Panther defensive backs that are currently on NFL rosters and players that Archie Collins and Corey Sanders can mention when trying to lure top-flight talent to Pitt.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 27
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Pitt Loses Rashad Battle, Nate Temple for Remainder of Season
The Pitt Panthers suffer two season-ending injuries.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Podcast: WPIAL Whip Around | Recapping Week 4 Games, Players of the Week
In today’s WPIAL Whip Around recap, Brandon Rossi recaps all of the happenings from around the WPIAL for week 4, including the upsets such as North Hills defeating Penn Hills, the surprises around the WPIAL solidifying their statuses like Hempfield and Mapletown, a brief look at the top of each conference’s standings, and the players of the week.
Pitt Rises in Coaches, Holds in AP Poll Following Win Over Rhode Island
The Pitt Panthers are moving up after beating Rhode Island by three scores.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 24 Pitt Takes Care of Rhode Island at Home, 45-24, Ending their Non-Conference Slate
PITTSBURGH — No. 24 Pitt faced off against FCS opponent, Rhode Island at home Saturday. Pitt played a solid game without many mistakes and took the victory, 45-24, finishing off their non-conference slate. The Panthers’ (3-1) victory over the Rams (2-2) is the 10th straight victory over an FCS...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Takeaways: Pitt’s Offensive “Simplicity” Key to Victory Over Rhode Island
PITTSBURGH — No. 24 Pitt took on FCS opponent Rhode Island and came away with a 45-24 win at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon. While the victory didn’t look super flattering, the offense stuck to the game plan, took what the defense gave them and ran all over URI.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Serra Catholic’s Elijah Ward, Amire Spencer Show They Can Play with D-I Talent
WILKINSBURG Pa. — Imani Christian has two Division-I recruits in quarterback Dayshaun Burnett and running back David Davis, but on Friday night at Graham Field, it was Serra Catholic quarterback Elijah Ward and wide receiver Amire Spencer who were the standout players. Ward and Spencer each had two touchdowns to power the Eagles to a dominating 47-12 victory.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction To Pitt’s 45-24 Win Over Rhode Island
Pitt knew they were going to defeat Rhode Island; it was just up to them on how they wanted to execute the gameplan. A lot like last week against Western Michigan, Frank Cignetti’s wanted to emphasize his star running back and that worked out pretty well as Izzy Abanikanda carried the ball 19 times for a career-high 177 yards (9.3 yds/carry) and scored a career-high 4 touchdown as Pitt defeated the Rams 45-24.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Meet the Team: Pitt Men’s Basketball Kicks off 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 Pitt basketball season officially began on Monday, as the Panthers hit the court at the Petersen Events Center for their first official practice of the year. Pitt is now in year five of the Jeff Capel-era, and things have not gone according to plan over his first four. However, this season’s group has heightened expectations and a now-or-never mindset from top to bottom.
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Sees Misunderstood Player in Dior Johnson
Dior Johnsons' long, winding road to becoming a Pitt Panther made him 'misunderstood' according to Jeff Capel.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup
Indiana (Pa.) notched its 11th-straight win over Mercyhurst with a 33-16 victory in the Crimson Hawks’ home opener at George P. Miller Stadium. Redshirt sophomore running back Dayjure Stewart had himself a day as he carried the Crimson Hawks on the ground with 256 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt senior wide receiver Duane Brown (Apollo-Ridge) also had a big day for IUP as he found the end zone on three separate occasions.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star Florida WR Daidren Zipperer Commits to Pitt
Fort Lauderdale, Fl. — There were two Florida wide receivers with big commitment dates this weekend, and while five-star Hykeem Williams committed to Florida State, Daidren Zipperer decided that Pitt is it. Zipperer, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wideout from Lakeland High in Lakeland, Florida, committed to Pitt Saturday night, choosing...
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
New Pittsburgh Courier
A LIFE WELL LIVED: Clairton community honors Colonel Kenneth E. Cook for integration efforts
COLONEL KENNETH E. COOK, SEATED, WITH HIS FAMILY. THE CLAIRTON COMMUNITY RECOGNIZED COLONEL COOK EARLIER THIS YEAR PRIOR TO A HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME. When Retired Army Colonel Kenneth E. Cook thinks about growing up on Chambers and Arch streets in the city of Clairton in the early to mid 1930s, the first word that comes to mind is, opportunity.
ecori.org
Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process
This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
Channel 11′s Susan Koeppen reunites with man she saved through CPR during cardiac arrest
PITTSBURGH — Back in July, Channel 11 news anchor Susan Koeppen was waiting to turn left at busy Penn Avenue and South Dallas in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze. “As his car drifted by me, I said, ‘I’m going to watch this guy because he doesn’t look right.’ I watched him, he drifted right by me, and jumped the curb and crashed right here into the fence,” Koeppen said.
pittsburghmagazine.com
There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home
Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
