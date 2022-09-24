ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
Hays Post

Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
Hays Post

Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
Hays Post

Officials release new details on cause of Kan. apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton County Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101...
Hays Post

Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
KSN News

18 year old critically injured during overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is currently investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition Friday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 5000 block of E Osie St, near the intersection of E Harry Street […]
KSN News

Man who reported carjacking sentenced to 8 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who reported a carjacking to police in 2019 was sentenced to prison for voluntary manslaughter and interference with law enforcement on Friday. Travis Shaw was handed an eight-year sentence by a judge. The sentence stems from an incident that happened in Nov. 2019. On Nov. 16, 2019, around […]
KSN News

Jury finds Wichita man guilty of murder in 2020 motel homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested in October of 2020 was found guilty of murder by a jury in the death of 33-year-old Stephanie Duran at a motel. Ricky L. Hollins, Jr., 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. The incident happened on Oct. 22, 2020. At approximately 10:10 […]
kmuw.org

Wichita police to hold community meeting on new policing method

The Wichita Police Department will host a community meeting Tuesday night to discuss a new predictive policing method. The method, which the department is calling risk based policing, uses data to determine what sorts of locations in the city are correlated with gun crime. “From some of the preliminary models...
