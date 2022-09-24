NOPD: Man arrives by car to hospital after N. Rocheblave shooting

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left a man hospitalized Saturday. Officers say the victim arrived at the hospitalized by car and not EMS.

At about 12:50 p.m. a man showed up at the hospital wounded after a shooting that happened at the corner of North Rocheblave and New Orleans Streets. His condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

