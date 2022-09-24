Read full article on original website
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top four list for 2023 four-star OT
Michigan hosted another small but talented group of visitors for the first conference game of the season on Saturday. The Wolverines also made the cut for one of their top targets along the offensive line. Michigan makes top four for four-star OT. Michigan made the cut for one of the...
Maize n Brew
What We Learned: Where is your panic meter following Michigan’s narrow victory over Maryland?
The Michigan Wolverines are human. After a non-conference run that was characterized as “easier than completing a pass against Michigan State,” for the second year in a row, the Wolverines struggled in their Big Ten opener. Maryland followed in the footsteps of Rutgers from a year ago by...
Maize n Brew
It was a good time for Michigan Football to get punched in the mouth
It wasn’t a bad day for Michigan on Saturday, but it sure was a football fight. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 18-for-26 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards, seventh best in Michigan history. Michigan’s defense had two clutch interceptions. Michigan won.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s defense still has lessons to learn following start of Big Ten play
In last year’s Big Ten opener, criticisms of the Wolverines following a tight victory over Rutgers were centered largely on the offensive side of the ball. This year — perhaps to be expected — the questions have centered on the defense. Some aspects of Saturday’s performance were...
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Iowa press conference
After a gritty but ultimately victorious performance against the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his weekly appearance before the media on Monday to discuss what he learned about his team and what he’s looking for ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Iowa. Here are the...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 4
Michigan’s start to the Big Ten season was a rocky one. In no uncertain terms, the Wolverines did not look like the well-oiled machined that demolished their non-conference opponents. One can point the finger at the step-up in competition — and the “want-to” of the Terrapins — for the lackluster showing. Although the Wolverines maintained the No. 4 spot in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), they will have to step up their game as the Big Ten schedule carries on.
Maize n Brew
Michigan ranked No. 4 in AP Poll for fourth straight week
For the fourth consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines have been ranked at No. 4 in the AP Poll. Georgia remains at the top of the poll, with Alabama (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 5) rounding out the top five. Checking in around the Big Ten, Penn...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit
With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Maryland
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines opened up their conference season against Maryland Saturday at home. They found a way to take care of business and ended up beating the Terrapins by a score of 34-27. Michigan maintains perfection, improving to 4-0 on the season, but there were a lot of things revealed about this team after an up-and-down performance. None were a cause for immediate concern, but there are some things that need to be fixed sooner rather than later.
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan’s Big Ten debut vs. Maryland
It was a close game for Michigan, and as expected the twitterverse had a mixed bag of feelings about. Here’s what stuck out during the game. When Charles is in town, you know he’s going to rep the Maize and Blue:. Boink!. After the opening minutes, the Terrapins...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy, coaching have room for improvement after win against Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines did not have the performance many expected them to have against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Early pass rush woes and some questionable play-calling on offense made the game a lot closer than it could have been. In the win, McCarthy looked like most of the quarterbacks...
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
Maize n Brew
Betting odds released for Michigan’s first road game of the season at Iowa
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business yesterday against a fierce opponent in the Maryland Terrapins, but next week will be another step up in competition. Not only is the game on the road, but it is against the toughest defense the Wolverines will have seen so far in 2022 — the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win vs. Maryland
Four Michigan homes games in a row, four wins in a row. Michigan improved to 4-0 on the year on Saturday afternoon, defeating Maryland 34-27. In this postgame reaction podcast we talk about the positives from the win, what Michigan can improve on, and where the Wolverines go from here.
Maize n Brew
Michigan overcomes offensive struggles to top Maryland, 34-27
Many scrutinized the Michigan Wolverines' non-conference schedule and questioned how this team would look heading into conference play. On Saturday, the Maryland Terrapins came to Ann Arbor and gave the Wolverines everything they had, competing for four quarters with the Wolverines. Michigan was dominated in the first half by the...
Maize n Brew
‘This one made it so much better’: Christian Anderson Jr. discusses Michigan official visit
Now that he has started his junior year of high school, 2024 Michigan Wolverines point guard commit Christian Anderson Jr. was able to go on an official visit to Ann Arbor, doing so this weekend. It was certainly a full circle moment for the Anderson family. “We came on an...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 4 vs. Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines opened Big Ten play with a 34-27 win over Maryland at the Big House on Saturday. As expected, Michigan found itself in a much more competitive game as opposed to the first three opponents during the non-conference schedule. As a result, far less players saw the field...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
