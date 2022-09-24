ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

It was a good time for Michigan Football to get punched in the mouth

It wasn’t a bad day for Michigan on Saturday, but it sure was a football fight. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 18-for-26 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards, seventh best in Michigan history. Michigan’s defense had two clutch interceptions. Michigan won.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Iowa press conference

After a gritty but ultimately victorious performance against the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his weekly appearance before the media on Monday to discuss what he learned about his team and what he’s looking for ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Iowa. Here are the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 4

Michigan’s start to the Big Ten season was a rocky one. In no uncertain terms, the Wolverines did not look like the well-oiled machined that demolished their non-conference opponents. One can point the finger at the step-up in competition — and the “want-to” of the Terrapins — for the lackluster showing. Although the Wolverines maintained the No. 4 spot in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), they will have to step up their game as the Big Ten schedule carries on.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan ranked No. 4 in AP Poll for fourth straight week

For the fourth consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines have been ranked at No. 4 in the AP Poll. Georgia remains at the top of the poll, with Alabama (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 5) rounding out the top five. Checking in around the Big Ten, Penn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit

With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Maryland

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines opened up their conference season against Maryland Saturday at home. They found a way to take care of business and ended up beating the Terrapins by a score of 34-27. Michigan maintains perfection, improving to 4-0 on the season, but there were a lot of things revealed about this team after an up-and-down performance. None were a cause for immediate concern, but there are some things that need to be fixed sooner rather than later.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win vs. Maryland

Four Michigan homes games in a row, four wins in a row. Michigan improved to 4-0 on the year on Saturday afternoon, defeating Maryland 34-27. In this postgame reaction podcast we talk about the positives from the win, what Michigan can improve on, and where the Wolverines go from here.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Maize n Brew

Michigan overcomes offensive struggles to top Maryland, 34-27

Many scrutinized the Michigan Wolverines' non-conference schedule and questioned how this team would look heading into conference play. On Saturday, the Maryland Terrapins came to Ann Arbor and gave the Wolverines everything they had, competing for four quarters with the Wolverines. Michigan was dominated in the first half by the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 4 vs. Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines opened Big Ten play with a 34-27 win over Maryland at the Big House on Saturday. As expected, Michigan found itself in a much more competitive game as opposed to the first three opponents during the non-conference schedule. As a result, far less players saw the field...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

