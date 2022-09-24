ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darth Vader will be voiced by AI after star James Earl Jones signs over rights to iconic role

By Ivana Xie
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THE words of Star Wars villain Darth Vader will now be spoken by an AI program after actor James Earl Jones signed over the rights to his iconic voice.

Jones has been the voice of Vader for 45 years, since the first film in the franchise in 1977.

James Earl Jones signed over his rights to his voice to filmmakers after 45 years of voicing Darth Vader Credit: Getty - Contributor
James Earl Jones never wore the Darth Vader suit Credit: Kobal Collection - Shutterstock

But the 91-year-old has secured the on-screen future of the character by authorizing filmmakers to recreate his tones using artificial intelligence.

A Ukrainian start-up company, Respeecher, is tasked to recreate Darth Vader's voice, Vanity Fair reports.

The company will be working with Lucasfilm to recreate the voices heard through Star Wars.

They will use previous recordings with the voices of past actors and an original AI algorithm to create new dialogue, according to Vanity Fair.

Respeecher’s work on the voice model continued in Ukraine even during Russia's recent invasion.

Alex Serdiuk, CEO of Respeecher, told Vanity Fair how his staff worked from theaters and corridors with tables and books piled in the windows in case of exploding bombs nearby.

He said the team's attitude was: "Let’s work, let’s work in the face of this adversity, let’s persevere."

Respeecher's attempt to recreate Darth Vader's voice can be heard recently in the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries by Disney+.

Although, Jones signed his rights over to the filmmakers, it does not mean he doesn't own the rights to his voice.

Jones agreed to sign after hearing Respeecher's plan.

They will only be using past voice recordings in combination with the Darth Vader character.

Lucasfilm planned to keep the actor updated on their plans for the character, Vanity Fair reports.

They plan to continue taking Jones' advice on voice development on how to stay on the right track.

Although Jones never wore the Darth Vader suit, his voice remained a trademark feature of the character.

Jones has always provided Vader's distinctive voice on screen, was not actually the actor in the costume.

In the original trilogy of films, Vader's physical acting was done by English bodybuilder David Prowse, with Jones' voice dubbed over the top.

Comments / 1

