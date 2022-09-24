ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cameron Brown Unavailable Against Wisconsin

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ul2s_0i91ZDD100

The Buckeyes will be without two starters for the primetime tilt with the Badgers.

Ohio State junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and fifth-year senior cornerback Cameron Brown are among the 10 players unavailable for tonight’s game against Wisconsin, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in the season-opening win over Notre Dame, but returned to action in last week’s victory over Toledo. It’s unclear why he’ll be sidelined this evening, as the Buckeyes do not provide specific injury information.

Brown, meanwhile, headed to the locker room in the second quarter of the win over the Rockets with an undisclosed injury and did not return to the game. Redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson took his place in the lineup opposite of sophomore Denzel Burke .

Others listed on this week’s status report include fifth-year wide receiver Kamryn Babb and sophomore cornerback Jordan Hancock , who both missed the first three games of the season with lower-body injuries suffered in fall camp.

Sophomore defensive end Mitchell Melton and redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor are out for the season with knee injuries, while freshman defensive end Omari Abor , fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell , redshirt freshman defensive lineman Zach Prater and redshirt sophomore tight end Joe Royer will also be sidelined again this week.

Ohio State Availability Report Vs. Wisconsin

Unavailable:

• Freshman defensive end Omari Abor
• Fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb
• Fifth-year senior cornerback Cameron Brown
• Sophomore cornerback Jordan Hancock
• Redshirt sophomore defensive end Mitchell Melton
• Fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell
• Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Zach Prater
• Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor
• Redshirt sophomore tight end Joe Royer
• Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

-----

