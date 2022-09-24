Sun Prairie City Council approves DNR grant, weekly recycling pick-up

Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, the Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 20 approved applying for a $25,000 Urban Forestry Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

City Parks & Forestry Manager Cindy Burtley wrote in a memo to the council that the Urban Forestry Grant Program is designed to fund projects that improve a community’s capacity to manage its urban forest (e.g. management and strategic plans, ordinances, staff training, inventories, etc.).

During the last two years, the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has been awarded more than $42,000 from the WDNR Urban Forestry Grant Program.

“In 2021 we were awarded $17,486.50 to remove and replace selected EAB ash trees, and this year we were awarded $25,000 to update our city wide tree inventory,” Burtley wrote.

Applications for the 2023 Urban Forestry Grant Program are due Oct. 1, and the maximum application amount is $25,000 and requires a dollar-for-dollar match, according to Burtley’s memo.

“The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is seeking to apply for funds in 2023 to create a comprehensive City of Sun Prairie — Urban Forest Master Plan,” Burtley wrote.

No additional funding from the city would be required because several of the city’s current forestry efforts qualify for the match required for the grant. If the city receives the grant, Burtley wrote, the money would be used to hire a consultant to help the city develop a long range master plan. The plan will provide recommendations, guidance, and set parameters specific to the city’s urban forest.

Alders approved the grant application as part of the council’s Consent Agenda.

Weekly recycling approved

Acting on recommendations from both the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee and the council’s Committee of the Whole, alders voted 6-2 without discussion to approve weekly curbside recycling pick-up. Alders Steve Stocker (District 1) and Brent Eisberner (District 2) voted against.

The approval means the city’s refuse hauler, Pellitteri Waste Services, will begin weekly recycling pick-up in Sun Prairie effective Jan. 1, 2023. Pellitteri Waste Services has also agreed to coordinate with the city on community education and engagement activities to reduce waste stream contamination and increase recycling rates in Sun Prairie.

City residents will pay an additional $15 per account for the weekly curbside recyclable pick-up (see chart for rates per year over the length of the three-year extension).

New SPPD staffer introduced

Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes introduced Cassie Hohlstein as the Sun Prairie Police Department’s new Coordinated Response Specialist.

The position will focus on assisting law enforcement in addressing community needs specific to mental health issues. Specifically, Hohlstein will be responsible for aiding officers with crisis intervention, emergency medical detentions, and referring individuals in need to appropriate resources throughout the community.

Hohlstein introduced herself to the council and described her previous work experience (see the related video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).

Hohlstein graduated from the Oshkosh branch at the University of Wisconsin in 2018 with her bachelor’s degree in social work. After completing her undergraduate studies, she earned her master’s in social work with an emphasis in mental health and addiction from UW-Whitewater.

The position is the first of its kind for the SPPD and was created using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Proclamation offers congratulations to League staffers

Mayor Paul Esser was scheduled to present a proclamation to congratulate two retiring employees from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities — Curt Witynski and Gail Sumi — but neither of them were in attendance to receive the honor.

Since 1987, Witynski has been providing leadership, guidance, and advocacy to benefit the cities and villages of Wisconsin, while Sumi directed and coordinated the League of Wisconsin Municipalities’ multiple channels of communication, including editing and production of The Municipality monthly newsletter. Both are retiring at the end of 2022.

County library tax exemption resolution approved

Acting on a recommendation from Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler, the council approved a resolution exempting the city from the county’s library tax.

Municipalities with public libraries may be exempt from the county library tax if they appropriate locally an amount above the defined minimum. If the municipal appropriation is greater than the minimum amount required for exemption, the municipality may request to be exempted from the county tax.

The exemption may be refused if, by Sept. 1 of any year, the county board determines the public library has not complied with any minimum standards of operation. Failure to meet minimum appropriation may result in taxation, according to Hetzler.

Sun Prairie’s minimum appropriation as determined by the county for 2022 is $1,718,345, and the city budgeted $1,729,148 for 2022, according to materials accompanying the resolution.

The Sun Prairie Library Foundation is currently in the beginning stages of fundraising to expand the existing library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

Alders approved the resolution as part of the council’s Consent Agenda.