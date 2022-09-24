ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie City Council approves DNR grant, weekly recycling pick-up

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, the Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 20 approved applying for a $25,000 Urban Forestry Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

City Parks & Forestry Manager Cindy Burtley wrote in a memo to the council that the Urban Forestry Grant Program is designed to fund projects that improve a community’s capacity to manage its urban forest (e.g. management and strategic plans, ordinances, staff training, inventories, etc.).

During the last two years, the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has been awarded more than $42,000 from the WDNR Urban Forestry Grant Program.

“In 2021 we were awarded $17,486.50 to remove and replace selected EAB ash trees, and this year we were awarded $25,000 to update our city wide tree inventory,” Burtley wrote.

Applications for the 2023 Urban Forestry Grant Program are due Oct. 1, and the maximum application amount is $25,000 and requires a dollar-for-dollar match, according to Burtley’s memo.

“The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is seeking to apply for funds in 2023 to create a comprehensive City of Sun Prairie — Urban Forest Master Plan,” Burtley wrote.

No additional funding from the city would be required because several of the city’s current forestry efforts qualify for the match required for the grant. If the city receives the grant, Burtley wrote, the money would be used to hire a consultant to help the city develop a long range master plan. The plan will provide recommendations, guidance, and set parameters specific to the city’s urban forest.

Alders approved the grant application as part of the council’s Consent Agenda.

Weekly recycling approved

Acting on recommendations from both the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee and the council’s Committee of the Whole, alders voted 6-2 without discussion to approve weekly curbside recycling pick-up. Alders Steve Stocker (District 1) and Brent Eisberner (District 2) voted against.

The approval means the city’s refuse hauler, Pellitteri Waste Services, will begin weekly recycling pick-up in Sun Prairie effective Jan. 1, 2023. Pellitteri Waste Services has also agreed to coordinate with the city on community education and engagement activities to reduce waste stream contamination and increase recycling rates in Sun Prairie.

City residents will pay an additional $15 per account for the weekly curbside recyclable pick-up (see chart for rates per year over the length of the three-year extension).

New SPPD staffer introduced

Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes introduced Cassie Hohlstein as the Sun Prairie Police Department’s new Coordinated Response Specialist.

The position will focus on assisting law enforcement in addressing community needs specific to mental health issues. Specifically, Hohlstein will be responsible for aiding officers with crisis intervention, emergency medical detentions, and referring individuals in need to appropriate resources throughout the community.

Hohlstein introduced herself to the council and described her previous work experience (see the related video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).

Hohlstein graduated from the Oshkosh branch at the University of Wisconsin in 2018 with her bachelor’s degree in social work. After completing her undergraduate studies, she earned her master’s in social work with an emphasis in mental health and addiction from UW-Whitewater.

The position is the first of its kind for the SPPD and was created using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Proclamation offers congratulations to League staffers

Mayor Paul Esser was scheduled to present a proclamation to congratulate two retiring employees from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities — Curt Witynski and Gail Sumi — but neither of them were in attendance to receive the honor.

Since 1987, Witynski has been providing leadership, guidance, and advocacy to benefit the cities and villages of Wisconsin, while Sumi directed and coordinated the League of Wisconsin Municipalities’ multiple channels of communication, including editing and production of The Municipality monthly newsletter. Both are retiring at the end of 2022.

County library tax exemption resolution approved

Acting on a recommendation from Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler, the council approved a resolution exempting the city from the county’s library tax.

Municipalities with public libraries may be exempt from the county library tax if they appropriate locally an amount above the defined minimum. If the municipal appropriation is greater than the minimum amount required for exemption, the municipality may request to be exempted from the county tax.

The exemption may be refused if, by Sept. 1 of any year, the county board determines the public library has not complied with any minimum standards of operation. Failure to meet minimum appropriation may result in taxation, according to Hetzler.

Sun Prairie’s minimum appropriation as determined by the county for 2022 is $1,718,345, and the city budgeted $1,729,148 for 2022, according to materials accompanying the resolution.

The Sun Prairie Library Foundation is currently in the beginning stages of fundraising to expand the existing library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

Alders approved the resolution as part of the council’s Consent Agenda.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County Board to make decision on Moor Mud Baths settlement

WAUKESHA — The County Board will meet on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this is the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. If approved, the settlement could bring an end to years of litigation related to the site.
WAUKESHA, WI
boreal.org

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Sun Prairie, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
nbc15.com

Richland Center school board makes decision on LGBTQ+ club

Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify person’s body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person whose body was recovered from Lake Monona last week as a Milwaukee resident. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Brian Noll, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Prairie View Elementary cancels classes because of water main break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to Leslie Bergstrom, superintendent of Oregon School District, all classes at Prairie View Elementary are canceled on Monday. She says a water main break is to blame for the cancellations and that families are being alerted of the change. According to the Prairie View Elementary...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Esser
livability.com

Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.

If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
MADISON, WI
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin’s special sessions a waste of time and money

This doesn’t sound like a very effective system. In Wisconsin, the law gives the Governor the authority to call lawmakers into a special session of the Legislature. That is typically reserved for dealing with emergencies, or for settling the most pressing and contentious issues affecting the state. When the Governor calls lawmakers back to Madison, they are required to attend, and to formally conduct a meeting. But unfortunately, they are not required to actually do anything. They are not required to vote on the issue, or even to conduct any debate or take any public input. They simply must meet. So that is what they do. For about sixty seconds or less. Such is the quandary facing Governor Evers as he has called legislators back to Madison next week to hold a meeting on the state’s existing abortion law. They will attend, but it will be another sham meeting with no purpose. They will ignore the more than sixty percent of Wisconsinites who think the state’s current abortion law is wrong and needs to be updated. The rules governing special sessions should be changed so that lawmakers have to do more than just drive to Madison and turn around and go home. They shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to do their jobs. Doing so is a waste of their time, and the taxpayer’s money.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Head of Monona’s chamber of commerce says he was fired without notice

The only employee of the Monona East Side Business Alliance says he’s still trying to figure out why he was suddenly fired earlier this month. During his two years as executive director of the nonprofit MESBA, formerly known as the Monona Chamber of Commerce, Devin Renner gained attention for his unconventional approach, which included creating the braggadocious memes that fill the Discover Monona Facebook page, organizing a Halloween class to teach locals to dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and commissioning an app that lets Monona residents order pizza and pay their light bill in one place.
MONONA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie City#Dnr#Parks Forestry#Forestry Department#Eab
nbc15.com

Commercial building fire in Town of Burke results in $100,000 in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the Town of Burke Saturday afternoon that resulted in $100,000 in damages. When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive, they found black smoke coming from the front of the building and fire at the back of the building.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Recycling
WISN

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could be seen in the rear.
MADISON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
325
Followers
525
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy