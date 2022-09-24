Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Two dead in Hill County shooting
Carl’s Corner, Tx (FOX44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office reports two people are dead and one person is wounded in a Monday morning shooting near Carl’s Corner. A statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office said they received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting where multiple people were shot.
fox44news.com
Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
Lacy Lakeview police units struck by driver, no injuries reported
A pair of marked patrol units were struck this afternoon by a driver that "failed" to notice them, police said.
Harker Heights crash leaves one dead, one in stable condition
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police say a rollover crash involving two cars has left one man dead. On Sept. 23 police say they responded to the fatal crash around 9:12 p.m. in the 100 block of east IH-14, eastbound lanes. The collision involved a pickup truck and an SUV. According to police, the driver of the pickup had been ejected from the passenger compartment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Two dead, one hurt, one arrested after Robinson crash
Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – Two people are dead, one person was injured, and a 40-year-old man has been arrested following a Sunday afternoon traffic crash in Robinson. Police Chief Richard Andreucci confirmed that Bobbie Daniel Molina has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash which occurred about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Loop 340 – near South 12th Street.
fox44news.com
Robinson crash ends in fatality
ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
fox7austin.com
Man dies in hospital after two-vehicle rollover crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas - A man has died in the hospital from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Harker Heights. The Harker Heights Police Department responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the 100 block of East I-14 around 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23. HHPD says...
KWTX
Police in Temple looking for missing 17-year-old girl
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Tynthia Dixon. She is about 5′6″ tall and weighs about 215 pounds. The teenager was last seen in the area of S. General Bruce and Charter Oaks. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Woodway police mourning death of K9 officer Cody
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - With heavy hearts on Monday the Woodway Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Cody after a battle with cancer. Cody’s career with Woodway police started in 2019, “and in just three short years, he exceeded all of our expectations,” the department said.
fox44news.com
Fatality confirmed in multi-vehicle accident
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At least one fatality has been confirmed in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News the incident happened on Interstate 35, near Ross Road. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on social...
KWTX
Suspect in stable condition after Troy police officer fires weapon during pursuit
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect taken to the Baylor Scott & White hospital after a Troy police officer fired his weapon during a pursuit Sunday afternoon was listed in stable condition, the Troy Police Department said in a news release Monday. The information provided by police did not clarify...
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter following accident where woman is killed on Loop 340
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after an accident Sunday caused a woman to die. Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th street. According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to merge onto the...
KWTX
Waco police looking for missing and endangered teen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday were looking for for 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon. According to family, Samual sent a message to a friend after school saying that he needed help near the area...
Supply chain issues delay some street developments in Central Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — The pandemic may have slowed down but the aftermath of the supply chain shortage is still impacting some Central Texas cities. The closure on Old Robinson Rd. began in Feb. 2022 with a sewer line replacement and that’s when they ran into issues with a box culvert which required a redesign. The street has been open and then closed a couple of times since then.
KWTX
Harker Heights police investigate fatal crash on I-14
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Harker Heights Friday evening. The Harker Heights Police Department responded at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 100 block of East Interstate Highway 14 to the call of a two-vehicle roll-over accident. A preliminary investigation showed...
KWTX
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash Sunday caused two people to die. The Robinson Police Department responded to an accident Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Loop 340 near West 12th street. According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to...
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
Central Texas inmate on the run after fleeing cemetery shift
Brandon Hogan is reported to have escaped while working a crew shift at Seaton Cemetery.
Police: Suspect wanted in restaurant and beauty parlor thefts
A suspect is wanted for thefts at a fast food restaurant and beauty parlor in Temple, police said.
Comments / 0