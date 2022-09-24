ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Two dead in Hill County shooting

Carl’s Corner, Tx (FOX44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office reports two people are dead and one person is wounded in a Monday morning shooting near Carl’s Corner. A statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office said they received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting where multiple people were shot.
HILL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Harker Heights crash leaves one dead, one in stable condition

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police say a rollover crash involving two cars has left one man dead. On Sept. 23 police say they responded to the fatal crash around 9:12 p.m. in the 100 block of east IH-14, eastbound lanes. The collision involved a pickup truck and an SUV. According to police, the driver of the pickup had been ejected from the passenger compartment.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Two dead, one hurt, one arrested after Robinson crash

Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – Two people are dead, one person was injured, and a 40-year-old man has been arrested following a Sunday afternoon traffic crash in Robinson. Police Chief Richard Andreucci confirmed that Bobbie Daniel Molina has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash which occurred about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Loop 340 – near South 12th Street.
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson crash ends in fatality

ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for missing 17-year-old girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Tynthia Dixon. She is about 5′6″ tall and weighs about 215 pounds. The teenager was last seen in the area of S. General Bruce and Charter Oaks. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Woodway police mourning death of K9 officer Cody

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - With heavy hearts on Monday the Woodway Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Cody after a battle with cancer. Cody’s career with Woodway police started in 2019, “and in just three short years, he exceeded all of our expectations,” the department said.
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

Fatality confirmed in multi-vehicle accident

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At least one fatality has been confirmed in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News the incident happened on Interstate 35, near Ross Road. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on social...
ELM MOTT, TX
KWTX

Waco police looking for missing and endangered teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday were looking for for 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon. According to family, Samual sent a message to a friend after school saying that he needed help near the area...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Supply chain issues delay some street developments in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — The pandemic may have slowed down but the aftermath of the supply chain shortage is still impacting some Central Texas cities. The closure on Old Robinson Rd. began in Feb. 2022 with a sewer line replacement and that’s when they ran into issues with a box culvert which required a redesign. The street has been open and then closed a couple of times since then.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Harker Heights police investigate fatal crash on I-14

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Harker Heights Friday evening. The Harker Heights Police Department responded at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 100 block of East Interstate Highway 14 to the call of a two-vehicle roll-over accident. A preliminary investigation showed...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash Sunday caused two people to die. The Robinson Police Department responded to an accident Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Loop 340 near West 12th street. According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to...
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX

