Santa Barbara County, CA

kprl.com

Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022

Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Don of Dos Pueblos

It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package

Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.
OJAI, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport

A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

A Slow Stroll at La Purisima

The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park

A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

City’s Housing Authority Awarded for Excellence in Affordable Housing

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) was awarded earlier this September with the Gindroz Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing for its recent housing projects. Given by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA), the inaugural award recognizes “organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the design and implementation of affordable housing in the classical tradition,” according to an ICAA press release detailing the announcement, taking the context of the project and its social impact into consideration.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Hardware store in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
GOLETA, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Tunnel Has Reopened

••• The pedestrian tunnel linking Coast Village Circle and Butterfly Lane has reopened. The entrances are a bit municipal for my taste, and the inside doesn’t look much different, but nearby residents must be relieved to have it back. ••• Opening September 30 at Sullivan Goss: “the...
OJAI, CA

