kprl.com
Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022
Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley steps up for seniors with 'Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza' | Judith Dale
The Santa Ynez Valley is recognized for stepping up to take care of its own. An example is the Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza event to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, to benefit Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach's local Meals on Wheels program. Formerly known as the Buellton Senior Center, Santa...
Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop
A missing 88-year-old Santa Paula woman was found Sunday morning after being pursued for suspicious driving with damage to their car. The post Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
newportbeachindy.com
Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package
Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
syvnews.com
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
Santa Barbara Independent
City’s Housing Authority Awarded for Excellence in Affordable Housing
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) was awarded earlier this September with the Gindroz Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing for its recent housing projects. Given by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA), the inaugural award recognizes “organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the design and implementation of affordable housing in the classical tradition,” according to an ICAA press release detailing the announcement, taking the context of the project and its social impact into consideration.
Firefly launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Friday
A Firefly Aerospace rocket launch will take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 30 after multiple delays and cancellations. The post Firefly launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
‘Greatest Little Small Town Parade’ Draws a Crowd While Traveling Through Los Alamos
Tractors, children, dancers and even princesses accompanied by a unicorn made their way along Centennial Street for the “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” on Sunday morning. The parade, part of the 76th edition of the Los Alamos Old Days celebration, traveled on Centennial Street and ended at Waite...
kclu.org
Hang 10, dudes! Surfing legend's life to be highlighted at South Coast events
He's a big wave surfing legend. Now, the life and career of Laird Hamilton is going to be celebrated with two events on the South Coast. Hamilton is known as a rebel in the surfing world. He’s tackled some of the world’s most challenging, and dangerous surf spots.
Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot
Silvestre Zarate said he couldn't believe he had the winning ticket. He said a portion of the money will go toward what he needs and the rest will go toward his daughter's education and future.
Lompoc Record
Replacement for Lompoc Unified interim superintendent expected by January; Bommersbach fills HR role
The search for a permanent superintendent continues for Lompoc Unified School District under Interim Superintendent Deborah Blow, who in August was appointed on a temporary basis. According to Blow, "the search for the new superintendent is going well." During the Aug. 9 school board meeting when Blow was hired, members...
calcoasttimes.com
Hardware store in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon
Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
KSBW.com
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
SOLVANG, Calif. — For the Central Coast town of Solvang, its signature will always be its faux-traditional Danish village, built in the 1940s. It now stands today as a mile-long cartoon backdrop of gift shops and Danish Renaissance-style buildings. But beneath the surface of the town’s kitschy appeal, a...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council OKs Street Name Change to Honor County Planning Commissioner Dan Blough
A street in a mixed-use development under construction in southwest Santa Maria will bear the name of the late Daniel "Dan" Blough. Blough, who died in February at age 68, worked as a contractor and land developer in Santa Maria and served on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission representing the Fifth District.
sitelinesb.com
The Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Tunnel Has Reopened
••• The pedestrian tunnel linking Coast Village Circle and Butterfly Lane has reopened. The entrances are a bit municipal for my taste, and the inside doesn’t look much different, but nearby residents must be relieved to have it back. ••• Opening September 30 at Sullivan Goss: “the...
Many locals on the Central Coast are requesting the new COVID-19 booster
The new COVID-19 booster has been available on the central coast now for three weeks. Doctors said locals are taking initiative and coming in on their own for walk-in appointments. The post Many locals on the Central Coast are requesting the new COVID-19 booster appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Four arrested in three separate burglary incidents over the weekend in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center apprehended four burglary suspects over Sept. 24 to Sep. 26. The post Four arrested in three separate burglary incidents over the weekend in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
