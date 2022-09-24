Read full article on original website
Canteen caravans came from across west central Nebraska
As one might expect, the bulk of the 125 communities on North Platte’s World War II Canteen Honor Roll came from the 22 west central Nebraska counties in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area. Several of them are represented in the following Canteen stories excerpted from the area’s wartime...
North Platte’s Canteen sunk deep into Keith County’s soul
Whether they took part as individuals or communities, volunteers at North Platte’s World War II Canteen typically needed just one visit to be hooked for the war’s duration and beyond. Passion in and pride for the 1941-46 enterprise pour out of Canteen accounts in wartime newspapers in Keith...
Iowa man charged with felony after 100 mph pursuit on Interstate 80 on Saturday
A 43-year-old Greenville, Iowa, man, who reached speeds of 130 MPH in his Dodge Challenger is charged with a felony after he led law enforcement on a pursuit on Interstate 80 on Saturday night. Aaron C. Abel made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday afternoon. He is...
Legal alarms sounded as panel backs housing on city land near golf course
Two longtime North Platte medical professionals declared Monday night that the city can’t target land it owns near Indian Meadows Golf Course for housing or anything but park purposes. Their warnings, which they tied to a 1980s land swap for property near Great Plains Health, didn’t dissuade the Planning...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 27
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
Ogallala man pleads to conspiracy charge for participation in theft ring
A 28-year-old Ogallala man pleaded no contest on Monday to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit theft for his part in an organized ring that purchased goods from an area business with bad checks. Two other charges against Ivan H. Krell were dismissed in a plea agreement during his...
19-year-old Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide after pedestrian’s death
LEXINGTON — A 19-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday. Salvador Canales Dubon, 19, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony, and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Dubon was scheduled to appear for...
North Platte Airport Authority OKs higher 2022-23 budget
North Platte Airport Authority board members Monday unanimously approved their 2022-23 budget as presented after a public hearing during their monthly meeting. The $8.25 million budget is 78% higher than in 2021-22 due to the likelihood of starting two federally supported Lee Bird Field improvements in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
Montelongo strikes out 12, hits 3-run HR as Dawgs beat Grand Island
Tatum Montelongo struck out 12 batters and hit a 3-run home run in what could be her last game at the Dowhower Softball Complex in North Platte’s 6-0 win over Grand Island on Monday. “That’s her career in a nutshell,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “We count on...
