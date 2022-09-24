Read full article on original website
Four arrested in three separate burglary incidents over the weekend in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center apprehended four burglary suspects over Sept. 24 to Sep. 26. The post Four arrested in three separate burglary incidents over the weekend in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Oxnard man arrested for connection to non-fatal overdose
An Oxnard man was arrested on Friday for his connecting to a non-fatal overdose death due to fentanyl. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Steven Viramontes, 23, promoted the sale of narcotics via social media. They found that he sold the victim counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, resulting in his overdose in late July. Viramontes was arrested in the 400 block of South Ventura Road after investigators set up surveillance in the area. When they attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after. At the time of his arrest, Viramontes was in possession of 300 pills that contained fentanyl, as well as money believed to be the product of drug sales. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He was arrested for possession for sales of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.Anyone with additional information on the arrest is asked to contact the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes United at (805) 383-8700.
Hardware store in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon
Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
UPDATE: Goleta assault suspect arrested
People were asked to avoid a Goleta marketplace due to police activity Friday morning in the area of Home Depot.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Goleta
The Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Friday afternoon, which contains an update on the incident:. “Sheriff’s deputies quickly tracked down and arrested a La Mirada man for an assault with a deadly weapon. At approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Staples in the Camino Real Marketplace shopping center for a report of an assault with a knife that had just occurred. As deputies were arriving in the area, they learned that the suspect, described as a white male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
2 men shot, killed in Montecito Heights
Police were investigating a double-fatal shooting in Montecito Heights Sunday night. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Homer Street. Two men who were found suffering from gunshot wounds both died at the scene, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez...
News Release: Suspect Arrested For Criminal Threats
SUSPECT: Samuel Guerrero, 34-Year-Old Oxnard Resident. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:38 a.m., a 43-year-old female Oxnard resident came to the Oxnard Police Department to report threats against her and her children. The victim told officers that her estranged boyfriend, 34-year-old Samuel Guerrero, claimed to have a firearm and threatened to go to the schools of the victim’s children and commit shootings.
Santa Maria man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop
San Luis Obispo police arrested two men during a traffic stop, one for stealing tequila, and another for possessing meth for sale and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Santa Maria Police arrest suspect for Wednesday’s fatal stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a suspect for reportedly stabbing a 51-year-old man to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police arrest suspect for Wednesday’s fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Chaos in South Coast shopping center after reports of attack by man armed with knife
It was a scary experience for hundreds of people in a South Coast shopping center. A report of a man armed with a knife attacking someone forced the evacuation of a Home Depot store. It started just after nine Friday morning, in Goleta’s Camino Real marketplace. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s...
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested
SUSPECT: Stephanie Mendez, 30-Year-Old Oxnard Resident. On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing victim at Lemonwood Park, located at 2055 San Mateo Place. Prior to officers arriving, the victim, a 75-year-old Oxnard resident, was transported by a private party to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Evidence of the assault was located in Lemonwood Park. Witnesses described the attacker as a white or Hispanic female in her mid 20’s.
Ventura Man Arrested for Guns, Drugs, and Graffiti
September 19, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Based upon their recent activity, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Gang Unit—comprised of only eight detectives tasked with what VCSD spokesman Sgt. Beau Rodriguez characterized as “protecting West County communities from criminal street gang terrorism”—are a busy bunch.
Santa Barbara Co. firefighters locate out-of-area missing woman
Santa Barbara County Fire officials located an out-of-area missing 88-year-old woman Sunday morning.
Thousand Oaks bakery hit by burglars
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A Thousand Oaks bakery is picking up the pieces after burglars ransacked the business. FOX 11 spoke with the owners of Historia Bakery Cafe on East Hillcrest Drive about a week after the business was targeted. "It's hard in the best of circumstances, unfortunately," said Robyn...
Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They started CPR as they returned to their base in the harbor but the man was declared dead at...
Former FBI agent analyzes Kristin Smart murder trial
A former FBI agent analyzed the Kristin Smart murder trial as the defense team presented its case. The post Former FBI agent analyzes Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot
Silvestre Zarate said he couldn't believe he had the winning ticket. He said a portion of the money will go toward what he needs and the rest will go toward his daughter's education and future.
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
