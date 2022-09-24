Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will increase its support for Kyiv after Russia launched “sham” referendums in four areas of occupied Ukraine. The votes in parts of Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions will determine whether they become Russian territory. Ukraine has hit out at the referendums, saying they are simply a ruse for Moscow to annex land. Speaking to CNN about the votes, Mr Stoltenberg said: “Our answer, Nato’s answer, is to step up support.“The best way to end this war is to strengthen the Ukrainians on the battlefield further so they can,...

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO