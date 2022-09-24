Read full article on original website
kidsburgh.org
It’s time for pumpkin-picking in Pittsburgh! Have fun at these 9 farm festivals in our region
Photo above courtesy of Hozak Farm. Feel that nip in the air? The season for pumpkin-picking in Pittsburgh has returned at last! We’re ready for hayrides, corn mazes and the search for the perfect pumpkin. These Pittsburgh-area farms have a long tradition of welcoming families to their pumpkin patches...
WTRF
58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is more than a festival – it’s family
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend was the 58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, where pumpkins large and small, and people from near and far came to kickoff fall in Ohio. The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival has been creating memories and bringing families together for 58 years now, and this year...
WTRF
Energy Jobs Needed: technology-based skills and a will to work in the field
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are safety minded with technology-based skills, and a will to work out in the field in any condition, an energy job may be for you. The companies at WTRF’s Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair this Thursday, September 29 are looking for their next set of workers to continue powering the country.
pittsburghmagazine.com
There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home
Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
sciotopost.com
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
WTOV 9
Over 100 riders present for Justice for JoJo bike run
Weirton, W.Va. — The poker run and benefit for JoJo Greene kicked off with a motorcycle ride at the Irish Pub in Weirton. Greene is a 7 year old boy who was struck by a motorcycle last month and left with injuries. Those who organized the day wanted to get as many from the biker community as possible.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How to Dispose of Your Old Tires, Televisions and More at This Collection Event
Pennsylvania Resources Council is holding its final recycling collection event of the year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Settlers Cabin Park’s wave pool in Robinson Township. The event aims to help participants dispose of items that are not accepted in normal trash collection...
WTRF
Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises money to find the first survivor of Alzheimer’s Disease
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s was at Wheeling Park to spread awareness and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, towards their goal of having the first survivor of Alzheimer’s Disease. There are currently 6.2 million Americans battling some form of dementia.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Baptist Homes facility in Mt. Lebanon to close in December
Ninety residents of the Baptist Senior Family’s skilled nursing and personal care home in Mt. Lebanon are looking for new places to live following the announcement that the facility will be closing by the end of the year. Baptist Senior Family has submitted a plan to the Pennsylvania Department...
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
TV Talk: WPXI’s Susan Koeppen recounts life-saving CPR event
Just as two medical students ran to the aid of news anchor Susan Koeppen when she collapsed while jogging in Shadyside in 2011, Koeppen came to the aid of a man who had a cardiac incident while driving in July. The WPXI-TV anchor will be reunited with him in a...
Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge
It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017.
wtae.com
Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers
PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
Local woman facing felony charges, accused of stealing bank information to gamble, get loan
ARNOLD, Pa. — A local woman is facing several felony charges after police say she used another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a loan. According to our news partners at the Trib, 70-year-old Nanci Jane Giuffre, from Arnold, is charged with two counts each of felony identity theft and access device fraud, along with felony counts of forgery and theft.
butlerradio.com
Food Distributions Set For Saturday
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
Questions regarding Kennywood’s security policies surface after three people were shot in the park
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — There are a lot of questions about security at Kennywood park after three people, including two teenagers, were shot inside the park Saturday night. Allegheny County police said the victims were shot in the “Lost Kennywood” area of the park just before 11 p.m.
Pa. woman charged with stealing bank account info to gamble online, obtain loan
A Westmoreland County woman is facing several felony charges after police accused her of using another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a line of credit, according to a report from TribLIVE. Nanci Jane Giuffre, 70, of Arnold, was charged with two counts each of felony...
Police search for answers in an investigation and a major project starts in Downtown Wheeling: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s been one year since the murder of the owners of a well-known Ohio Valley business owner and now officials are pleading with the public for their help in the case. –>Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner<– Tom […]
