Weirton, WV

WTRF

Energy Jobs Needed: technology-based skills and a will to work in the field

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are safety minded with technology-based skills, and a will to work out in the field in any condition, an energy job may be for you. The companies at WTRF’s Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair this Thursday, September 29 are looking for their next set of workers to continue powering the country.
WHEELING, WV
pittsburghmagazine.com

There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home

Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Union, WV
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

Over 100 riders present for Justice for JoJo bike run

Weirton, W.Va. — The poker run and benefit for JoJo Greene kicked off with a motorcycle ride at the Irish Pub in Weirton. Greene is a 7 year old boy who was struck by a motorcycle last month and left with injuries. Those who organized the day wanted to get as many from the biker community as possible.
WEIRTON, WV
Pennsylvania Almanac

Baptist Homes facility in Mt. Lebanon to close in December

Ninety residents of the Baptist Senior Family’s skilled nursing and personal care home in Mt. Lebanon are looking for new places to live following the announcement that the facility will be closing by the end of the year. Baptist Senior Family has submitted a plan to the Pennsylvania Department...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: WPXI’s Susan Koeppen recounts life-saving CPR event

Just as two medical students ran to the aid of news anchor Susan Koeppen when she collapsed while jogging in Shadyside in 2011, Koeppen came to the aid of a man who had a cardiac incident while driving in July. The WPXI-TV anchor will be reunited with him in a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers

PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman facing felony charges, accused of stealing bank information to gamble, get loan

ARNOLD, Pa. — A local woman is facing several felony charges after police say she used another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a loan. According to our news partners at the Trib, 70-year-old Nanci Jane Giuffre, from Arnold, is charged with two counts each of felony identity theft and access device fraud, along with felony counts of forgery and theft.
ARNOLD, PA
butlerradio.com

Food Distributions Set For Saturday

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
CHICORA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Police search for answers in an investigation and a major project starts in Downtown Wheeling: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s been one year since the murder of the owners of a well-known Ohio Valley business owner and now officials are pleading with the public for their help in the case.  –>Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner<– Tom […]
WHEELING, WV

