The Cody Filly Swim team was back in action over the weekend for a pair of invites. The Fillies would finish in 2nd place at both their invites, in Lander and Worland. All Tara Joyce does is set records. On Friday, she set a new state record in the 500 free with a time of 5:12.67, beating her own record by .1.

CODY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO