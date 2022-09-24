Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Bronc Tennis 3rd at State, Fillies Finish 7th
The Cody Tennis teams were in Gillette over the weekend taking part in the 2022 State Championship Tournament. The Broncs come away with a 3rd place finish while the Fillies took 7th. Jackson would win the boys team title while Kelly Walsh won the girls title. Leading the way for...
mybighornbasin.com
Tara Joyce Sets New Record, Filly Swim 2nd in Pair of Meets
The Cody Filly Swim team was back in action over the weekend for a pair of invites. The Fillies would finish in 2nd place at both their invites, in Lander and Worland. All Tara Joyce does is set records. On Friday, she set a new state record in the 500 free with a time of 5:12.67, beating her own record by .1.
mybighornbasin.com
Harry Jackson Collection Still Searching for a Home
Harry Jackson, one of the most famous and prolific American artists of the 20th century, is perhaps not as widely known as his friend and counterpart Jackson Pollock, but the scope of Jackson’s legacy is legendary. The Harry Jackson Institute (HJI) based here in Cody has the largest collection...
mybighornbasin.com
Rural Wyoming Areas to Receive High-Speed Internet Thru Bipartisan Infrastructure Act
U.S.D.A. Rural Development Wyoming State Director Glenn Pauley announced the Department is awarding $9.59 million to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Wyoming. The funding is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to investing in rural infrastructure and providing reliable, affordable, high-speed internet. U.S.D.A. is making...
mybighornbasin.com
Wow! 41st Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale Live Auction Raises Over $1 Million
One of the most prestigious art shows in the American West continues a streak of success in 2022, as a record number of patrons raised over $1 million to benefit fine art and pillars of the Cody community. From the moment guests entered the massive tent in the Buffalo Bill...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Cody City Employee Arrested For Hit-And-Run Of 11-Year-Old
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cody 11-year-old was hospitalized with a laundry list of injuries after being hit by a Dodge pickup Tuesday evening while he and his friends were riding bicycles along a major street in town. The driver of the pickup, 40-year-old Jennifer...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody VA Clinic Offering Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans on October 3rd and 4th
With flu season right around the corner, the Cody V.A. Clinic is doing its part to allow local veterans to get vaccinated against the myriad forms influenza might take this winter. The Cody VA Clinic team is scheduling Veteran Flu Clinics by appointment only on Oct. 3 and 4 from...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Open Space Counseling Services
Jamaica Moulton and Jessica Williams, both licensed professional counselors with Open Space Counseling Services, spoke about September being Substance Abuse Recovery Month. They also spoke about the addiction recovery treatment program that is offered by Open Space Counseling Services. If you or someone you know needs their services, in Cody call 272-2534 or in Powell call 899-2492.
