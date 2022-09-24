ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County Free Press

PSAC women's soccer: Molyneaux makes nine saves for the Raiders

Sophmore Morgan Molyneaux (Harleysville, Pa./Souderton) made nine saves for the Raiders, but the school’s women’s soccer team lost 3-0 in spite of her efforts. The Shippensburg University women’s soccer team dropped the 3-0 decision at No. 16 Bloomsburg on Saturday night in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest at Steph Pettit Stadium.
Franklin County Free Press

Rachel Verhoef is top volleyball athlete

Shippensburg University senior Rachel Verhoef (Greencastle, Pa./Greencastle-Antrim) is the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Volleyball Athlete of the Week. The honor was conferred on Monday afternoon by the league office after a 1-1 week for the Raiders that included a victory over East Stroudsburg. Verhoef hit .297 for...
Franklin County Free Press

Thrilling volleyball matchup brings victory

A thrilling volleyball matchup Saturday afternoon at Heiges Field House saw the Shippensburg University volleyball team rally, taking the final two sets to come from behind and defeat visiting East Stroudsburg. The contest was five-set Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup seeing final set scores of 18-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, and 15-13.
Franklin County Free Press

PSAC Eastern Division : Matt Feeney is Football Athlete of the Week

Shippensburg University redshirt-sophomore linebacker Matt Feeney (Reading, Pa./Exeter Township) was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Football Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday afternoon by the league office after a record-breaking performance on Saturday. In Saturday’s 31-17 win at Bloomsburg, Feeney set a single-game school record...
Franklin County Free Press

Crabbe early scoring leads team to victory

Seth Crabbe opened the scoring early as Shippensburg University men’s soccer team played the Shepherd Rams to a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest at David See Field. Shippensburg (2-3-2, 0-3-2 PSAC East) opened the scoring early when junior forward...
Franklin County Free Press

Raiders victorious in '22 season opener: Feeney set single-game school record

Raiders linebacker Matt Feeney set a single-game school record Saturday, helping Shippensburg University to a 31-17 season opener victory. The Shippensburg University football team established a 28-point lead through three quarters of its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opener at Bloomsburg on Saturday en route to a 31-17 victory over the host Huskies on a sunny afternoon at Redman Stadium.
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Shippensburg

Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
Franklin County Free Press

Susan Elsie Kirby obituary 1938~2022

Ms. Susan Elsie Kirby (Elkins), 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 2, 1938 in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Cora Rosalie (Geesaman) Elkins. Susan was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
Franklin County Free Press

Charlene “Char” Kay Minehart 1961~2022

Charlene “Char” Kay Minehart, age 61, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Penn Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Charlene was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, May 5, 1961 to the late Charles E. and Dolores G. (Lowans) Minehart. Char had a true passion for rescuing...
FOX 43

Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School

DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
