PSAC women's soccer: Molyneaux makes nine saves for the Raiders
Sophmore Morgan Molyneaux (Harleysville, Pa./Souderton) made nine saves for the Raiders, but the school’s women’s soccer team lost 3-0 in spite of her efforts. The Shippensburg University women’s soccer team dropped the 3-0 decision at No. 16 Bloomsburg on Saturday night in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest at Steph Pettit Stadium.
Rachel Verhoef is top volleyball athlete
Shippensburg University senior Rachel Verhoef (Greencastle, Pa./Greencastle-Antrim) is the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Volleyball Athlete of the Week. The honor was conferred on Monday afternoon by the league office after a 1-1 week for the Raiders that included a victory over East Stroudsburg. Verhoef hit .297 for...
Thrilling volleyball matchup brings victory
A thrilling volleyball matchup Saturday afternoon at Heiges Field House saw the Shippensburg University volleyball team rally, taking the final two sets to come from behind and defeat visiting East Stroudsburg. The contest was five-set Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup seeing final set scores of 18-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, and 15-13.
PSAC Eastern Division : Matt Feeney is Football Athlete of the Week
Shippensburg University redshirt-sophomore linebacker Matt Feeney (Reading, Pa./Exeter Township) was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Football Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday afternoon by the league office after a record-breaking performance on Saturday. In Saturday’s 31-17 win at Bloomsburg, Feeney set a single-game school record...
Crabbe early scoring leads team to victory
Seth Crabbe opened the scoring early as Shippensburg University men’s soccer team played the Shepherd Rams to a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest at David See Field. Shippensburg (2-3-2, 0-3-2 PSAC East) opened the scoring early when junior forward...
Raiders victorious in '22 season opener: Feeney set single-game school record
Raiders linebacker Matt Feeney set a single-game school record Saturday, helping Shippensburg University to a 31-17 season opener victory. The Shippensburg University football team established a 28-point lead through three quarters of its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opener at Bloomsburg on Saturday en route to a 31-17 victory over the host Huskies on a sunny afternoon at Redman Stadium.
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books
Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
The 82′ Nittany Lion Football team honored at halftime of Penn State-Central Michigan game: video
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team faced off against Central Michigan today at noon, seeking their fourth win of the season. The Nittany Lions would go onto win 33-14 over the Chippewas and will return next week to Beaver Stadium to face the Northwestern Wildcats for a 3:30 p.m. kick-off.
Penn State Inches Closer to the Top 10
The Lions moved up in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following their win over Central Michigan.
State College
The Middle Third Will Once Again Determine Penn StateFootball’s Fate
Penn State football is hitting that treacherous part of its schedule where it really needs to make hay. And where James Franklin needs to earn his big bucks. The crux of the schedule. The meat of the order. The big boys. The gut check. They all are the same thing.
Talk of the Town: Shippensburg
Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
It’s official: Penn State gets OK to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium during games
Five trustees voted in opposition to the plan.
Discount chain growth; Harrisburg shooting; candidate debates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Ollie’s bargain store chain has weathered the ups and downs of the past two years, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This year, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores, getting close to 500.
Susan Elsie Kirby obituary 1938~2022
Ms. Susan Elsie Kirby (Elkins), 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 2, 1938 in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Cora Rosalie (Geesaman) Elkins. Susan was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the...
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
Charlene “Char” Kay Minehart 1961~2022
Charlene “Char” Kay Minehart, age 61, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Penn Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Charlene was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, May 5, 1961 to the late Charles E. and Dolores G. (Lowans) Minehart. Char had a true passion for rescuing...
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging and more for meetings
While it’s common for boards to cover the cost of doing business, details of the spending come as the university raises tuition and slashes spending to overcome a $127 million budget deficit.
Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
Esther Elizabeth Weaver obituary 1929~2022
Esther Elizabeth Weaver (Rudolph), 8777 Molly Pitcher Highway, Shippensburg, PA 17257, born January 28, 1929, died on September 18, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 7 months, and 21 days. Esther was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church. She was the daughter of Virlus F. and Susanna E. (Horst)...
10-Year-Old Boy Choked By Uncle During Argument In West Chester: Police
A Chester County man was arrested after police say he assaulted his nephew. A 10-year-old boy told officers that his uncle, Stephen M. Reese, 35, of West Chester, had choked him during an argument inside a home on the 300 block of Fox Hollow Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, West Chester police said.
