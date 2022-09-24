ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners, Luis Castillo Reportedly Have New Deal

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AOpB_0i91Wg0H00

The deal allows the Mariners, a Rangers AL West rival, to keep its starting rotation together for the next four seasons.

The Texas Rangers will have to deal with Seattle pitcher Luis Castillo for the foreseeable future, as the young right-hander has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Seattle Mariners.

ESPN reported the deal, which is a five-year, $108 million contract extension , with a sixth-year vesting option that can take it to $133 million.

The deal enabled the Mariners to lock up a starting rotation for the next four seasons, as Castillo will pitch alongside Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby on a Mariners team that is vying for a Wild Card berth this season.

Castillo is 7-6 with a 2.85 ERA this season.

Castillo was a pitcher the Rangers had a strong interest in before the July trade deadline . He is considered one of the best young pitchers in the game, and the Mariners paid a steep price to acquire Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in July.

The Reds received four prospects — shortstops Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. The Mariners parted with three of their top five prospects and did so in an attempt to reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

With Castillo, the Mariners may have the arms to make the postseason for many seasons to come.

The Houston Astros have won the American League West. The Rangers are 20 games under .500 heading into Saturday’s game against Cleveland are well behind both teams.

Rangers owner Ray Davis said in August that one of the team’s goals this offseason is to acquire two “front-line starters.”

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mariners Fans Have A Right To Be Furious After Sunday

Fans of the Seattle Mariners might need a hug this morning. After jumping out to an 11-2 lead on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Royals began to chip away, and with an 11 spot in the bottom of the sixth, Kansas City took the lead and held on for a 13-12 victory.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder out of Oakland's Saturday lineup versus Mets

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Pinder will sit on the bench after Tony Kemp was shifted to left field and Jordan Diaz was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 233 batted balls this season, Pinder has accounted...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Chirinos for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.1...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians clinch, Mariners suffer epic collapse

There’s not much drama regarding who will make the playoffs in the AL this year, with the six participants in the bracket all but chosen (despite the Mariners’ best efforts). But this time of year still means magic numbers, seedings, and clinchings. We saw one division fall yesterday, and with just a few days left in September, we’re getting a clearer and clearer playoff picture.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
George Kirby
Larry Brown Sports

Luis Castillo agrees to huge contract extension with Mariners

The Seattle Mariners made a big move to acquire pitcher Luis Castillo at the trade deadline. On Saturday, they agreed to an arguably bigger move to keep him long-term. Castillo has agreed to a five-year, $108 million contract extension with the Mariners, as first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal also includes a vesting option for a sixth year.
SEATTLE, WA
Front Office Sports

Seattle Seahawks Could Hit Market As Early As 2024

Another NFL team could be hitting the market in the not-too-distant future. The Seattle Seahawks could change hands in the next couple of years, according to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. “Seattle — with Paul Allen, my friend, unfortunately passing away, and that team is in a trust — is...
SEATTLE, WA
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy