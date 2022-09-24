Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pregame standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver. Ray and Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
FOX Sports
Miami Marlins or Chicago White Sox: Which team is more appealing to manage | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the managerial issues that the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox are facing. Don Mattingly is officially out of Miami after this season and the White Sox confirm that Tony La Russa will not return this season due to health reasons. The White Sox face a bigger issue as Tony La Russa still has a year left in his contract.
CBS News
White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss remainder of 2022 season due to health issues
CHICAGO (CBS) – White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to his position for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team announced Saturday. Doctors advised the 77-year-old Hall of Famer to not return for the remainder of the season following additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, the team said.
FOX Sports
Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race
DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
Yardbarker
Royals pull off miraculous victory not seen in over 800 baseball games vs. Mariners
The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.
FOX Sports
Phillies look to break road skid, face the Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies (83-69, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2...
ESPN
Dane Dunning has hip surgery, spring status for Texas Rangers uncertain
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning underwent arthroscopic hip surgery Monday and the team said his availability to pitch in spring training will be determined by the progress of his rehab. The Rangers will recall right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, when he is expected...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians clinch, Mariners suffer epic collapse
There’s not much drama regarding who will make the playoffs in the AL this year, with the six participants in the bracket all but chosen (despite the Mariners’ best efforts). But this time of year still means magic numbers, seedings, and clinchings. We saw one division fall yesterday, and with just a few days left in September, we’re getting a clearer and clearer playoff picture.
FOX Sports
Braves try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Nationals
Atlanta Braves (96-58, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-100, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-7, 4.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they...
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge the Dodgers and Astros?
From Albert Pujols' chase to 700 home runs to Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to a modern-day Babe Ruth in Shohei Ohtani to the NL East division race, baseball is in an incredible place right now. The races are hot, and the playoffs are...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Mariners, Luis Castillo Reportedly Have New Deal
The Texas Rangers will have to deal with Seattle pitcher Luis Castillo for the foreseeable future, as the young right-hander has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Seattle Mariners. ESPN reported the deal, which is a five-year, $108 million contract extension, with a sixth-year vesting option that can...
FOX Sports
Campbell frustrated by strategical error in Lions' loss
DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell still hadn’t forgiven himself 24 hours later for the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The coach decided to have his kicker try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left. It missed, giving Minnesota the ball at its 44 and needing only about 20 yards to have a shot at a tying field goal.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Guardians clinch division
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series
New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the...
FOX Sports
How Evan Phillips became the Dodgers' top high-leverage threat
Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips’ circuitous path to earning the nickname "High Leverage Honey Bun" began in earnest during his first month on campus at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Phillips, now the most trusted reliever on the top pitching staff in the majors, was, before his 2013 college...
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Dodgers moving forward without closer after demoting Craig Kimbrel
LOS ANGELES — All year, questions about the ninth inning have loomed in Los Angeles. Now, Major League Baseball’s active saves leader will no longer be closing games for the Dodgers. In the midst of a bumpy season, Craig Kimbrel tried various tricks to get back on track....
FOX Sports
Justin Jefferson's hidden impact; what are Bears doing with Justin Fields?
Week 3 provided absolutely no chill, as we again saw dramatic and unexpected performances across the league. The NFC North was no exception. There is now a three-way tie for first place in the division between the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, all knotted at 2-1 on the season.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Sportsbooks win thanks to Colts, Broncos, upsets
For the majority of those who bet on NFL Week 3 odds, the outcomes weren’t as bad as Week 2, which weren’t as bad as Week 1. But the bottom line remains: In Week 3, oddsmakers still got the better of bettors, with sportsbooks posting another winning week.
