WLOS.com
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
WLOS.com
Missing: Authorities ask for help finding missing teenager
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jaylne Fox, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
WLOS.com
Asheville community leader writes city officials, demands more police patrols
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A community leader has written an open letter to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and city council members, calling on them to do more to address violent crime in the Livingston Street neighborhood, just south of the River Arts District. “Over the last few years, this...
WLOS.com
2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
WLOS.com
Suspect sentenced to over 6 years in prison after plea for 2021 stabbing
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities announced Monday that a Weaverville man has been sentenced to over 6 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing. The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office says Dominique Lamar Fore, 30, was sentenced to 55-78 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, assault on a female, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, common law robbery and felony larceny.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
WLOS.com
UNCA, Buncombe County to partner for active aging center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Older adults and their caregivers may soon have another place to go for help. The UNC Asheville Executive and Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees met Monday to discuss a community partnership program with Buncombe County. The committee approved a resolution to establish an active aging center on the university's campus.
WLOS.com
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
WLOS.com
Asheville Middle School's newly-designed gym floor fixes mistake
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Middle School's gymnasium floor has been redesigned to bring it up to state athletic standards. When the school was built in 2016, an error led to incorrect dimensions for the school’s basketball court. Because of the issue, the court did not meet North Carolina High School Athletic Association requirements.
WLOS.com
East Henderson High custodian to retire after unexpected 43 years on the job
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — Nancy Harris first walked through the doors of East Henderson High School in 1979. The veteran custodian said she never expected to be on the job for more than five years. “After five years, I thought, well a little bit longer because I...
WLOS.com
'I guess I was just a good target:' How to protect yourself from being scammed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone can be a target for scammers -- and when it comes to the elderly, thieves don’t pull their punches. Last year, those 60 years of age and older were hit for $1.7 billion dollars across the United States, according to the FBI’s Elder Fraud Report.
WLOS.com
Speak up: Mills River seeks public input on what to do with remaining COVID relief funding
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River is looking for help from the community. Town officials want the public’s input on what they should do with the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. In total, Mills River received more than $2.3 million over a...
WLOS.com
Student's artwork one of two designs under consideration for new Mountaineers logo
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountaineer mascot has been around for years for Tuscola High School. But Appalachian State University said the logo is virtually identical to its copyrighted version and wanted to see changes made to Tuscola's. There are two designs on the table to help solve the...
WLOS.com
61st Art on Main event in downtown Hendersonville features 75 vendors from southeast
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 61st annual Art on Main event kicked off Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Hendersonville along Main Street. More than 75 arts and fine craft vendors from across the southeast set up shop for this year's event. Organized by Arts Council of Henderson County, Art...
WLOS.com
Prices at the pump climb across nation, but decrease in Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas prices are climbing once again across the nation, except for some spots in Western North Carolina. Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen one cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 24.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
WLOS.com
"We're making progress" Benefit in the mountain aims to support those with Alzheimer's
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A benefit walk for a great cause took place in Mills River on Saturday. The Western Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer's Association hosted a "Walk to End Alzheimer's" event in Henderson County. The event aimed to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support...
WLOS.com
"I don't think it's too much to ask" Parent creates petition to walk daughter to school
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Black Mountain mom is taking on her child's school system by petitioning for the right to walk her daughter to school. “This is really important to me,” says Kaycee Eckhardt. “The ability to walk my child to school in a safe community is a value for me.”
WLOS.com
Electric vehicle show sees sizeable turnout as interest in EV technology grows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An electric vehicle event took place in Asheville Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. Spectators headed to the Asheville Outlets for Drive Electric Asheville, an event that aims to give the public a chance to see all the latest electric cars, e-bikes and scooters on the market.
WLOS.com
Schools make changes to football schedule ahead of Hurricane Ian
WLOS — With the uncertainty around Hurricane Ian later this week, several local high school football teams have made schedule changes for their matchups due to potential impacts. These are the games that have been changed. (This list will be updated as changes are made) Games to be played...
WLOS.com
College GameDay coming to No. 5 Clemson for ACC showdown with No. 10 NC State
CLEMSON, S.C. (WLOS) — ESPN's College GameDay announced Sunday, Sept. 25 it is heading back to the Carolinas next weekend for an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown between two top-10 teams. The pregame show was just in Boone, North Carolina, last weekend following Appalachian State's head-turning win over then-sixth-ranked Texas...
