Greenville County, SC

Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
Missing: Authorities ask for help finding missing teenager

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jaylne Fox, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
Suspect sentenced to over 6 years in prison after plea for 2021 stabbing

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities announced Monday that a Weaverville man has been sentenced to over 6 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing. The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office says Dominique Lamar Fore, 30, was sentenced to 55-78 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, assault on a female, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, common law robbery and felony larceny.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
UNCA, Buncombe County to partner for active aging center

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Older adults and their caregivers may soon have another place to go for help. The UNC Asheville Executive and Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees met Monday to discuss a community partnership program with Buncombe County. The committee approved a resolution to establish an active aging center on the university's campus.
Asheville Middle School's newly-designed gym floor fixes mistake

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Middle School's gymnasium floor has been redesigned to bring it up to state athletic standards. When the school was built in 2016, an error led to incorrect dimensions for the school’s basketball court. Because of the issue, the court did not meet North Carolina High School Athletic Association requirements.
Prices at the pump climb across nation, but decrease in Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas prices are climbing once again across the nation, except for some spots in Western North Carolina. Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen one cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 24.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
Schools make changes to football schedule ahead of Hurricane Ian

WLOS — With the uncertainty around Hurricane Ian later this week, several local high school football teams have made schedule changes for their matchups due to potential impacts. These are the games that have been changed. (This list will be updated as changes are made) Games to be played...
College GameDay coming to No. 5 Clemson for ACC showdown with No. 10 NC State

CLEMSON, S.C. (WLOS) — ESPN's College GameDay announced Sunday, Sept. 25 it is heading back to the Carolinas next weekend for an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown between two top-10 teams. The pregame show was just in Boone, North Carolina, last weekend following Appalachian State's head-turning win over then-sixth-ranked Texas...
