Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Frank Schwindel lands next job after Cubs release

Frank Schwindel has landed his next gig after being released by the Cubs earlier this month. Schwindel signed with the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, the team announced on Twitter over the weekend. Schwindel will join Águilas in November, the team announced. Schwindel, the first...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Phillies look to break road skid, face the Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (83-69, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

White Sox' Seby Zavala catching Sunday

The Chicago White Sox listed Seby Zavala as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Zavala will bat seventh and start at catcher for Sunday's game against the Tigers while Yasmani Grandal moves to designated hitter and Eloy Jimenez takes a seat. Our models project Zavala, who...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Castellanos sees no need for rehab assignment, eyes Chicago return

Nick Castellanos ran down fly balls, threw to bases and took batting practice Saturday afternoon. He will go through a similar workout Sunday and is expected to be back in right field for the Phillies sometime during the team’s three-game series against the Chicago Cubs which begins Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 43rd Edition: 9/25/22

Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Sunday, Sept. 25, the Tennessee Smokies officially began their quest for a Southern League championship. They took Game 1 from Pensacola—a team that frequently gave them fits in the regular season—so they have to be feeling good. The Iowa Cubs were off, so, on that note, check out the best and worst in Tennessee for the 43rd edition of Around the Farm.
CHICAGO, IL

