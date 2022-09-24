Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
What’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?
Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?. Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and...
Daily Athenaeum
Road stint continues with WVU men's soccer facing No. 24 Dayton on Tuesday
The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team will come closer to home after a trip to the west coast, with its road slate continuing as they head to Dayton, Ohio to face the No. 24 Dayton Flyers at Baujan Field on Tuesday. The preseason No. 6 ranked team has...
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia tennis concludes third annual Thunder in the Mountains tournament
The WVU women’s tennis team wrapped up play at the third annual Thunder in the Mountains tournament on Sunday in Charleston, West Virginia. "We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall,” WVU tennis head coach Miha Lisac said.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's soccer defeats Iowa State 2-0 in second straight Big 12 road match
On a beautiful day for soccer, the West Virginia women's soccer team played its second straight Big 12 road match coming away with a 2-0 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones on the road in Ames, Iowa. Kicking off the match on a negative note, the Mountaineers (4-3-4, 1-0-1 Big...
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia men's soccer drops second straight, falls 1-0 to Marshall on the road
The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team took another loss on Saturday, falling 1-0 against the No. 4 Marshall Thundering Herd at the Hoops Family Field in Huntington, West Virginia. Both teams were coming off of disappointing away results in their previous matches, with the Mountaineers losing on Monday...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
When WVU’s highly-anticipated FallFest returned last month after a two-year hiatus, hundreds of thousands of dollars less was spent on the actual performances than a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into...
Daily Athenaeum
September 26, 2022
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses the Black Diamond rivalry, multiple on-campus ceremonies and a professors discovery. To read more visit thedaonline.com. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
Daily Athenaeum
Violent crimes up at WVU compared to recent years, report shows
West Virginia University released the annual Clery Act report Monday, outlining an increase in multiple crime categories occurring on and near campus in 2021. University officials, expecting crime to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, cited the return of students to campus last year as a reason for the surge. “This...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Africana Studies hosts campus readout for Banned Books Week
As part of Banned Books Week, students and faculty gathered at the WVU Center for Black Culture and Research to read challenged books, such as Maya Angelou’s “And Still I Rise” and Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple.”. The University's Africana Studies program hosted the event...
