ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Athenaeum

What’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?

Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?. Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia tennis concludes third annual Thunder in the Mountains tournament

The WVU women’s tennis team wrapped up play at the third annual Thunder in the Mountains tournament on Sunday in Charleston, West Virginia. "We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall,” WVU tennis head coach Miha Lisac said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Lubbock, TX
Daily Athenaeum

WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago

When WVU’s highly-anticipated FallFest returned last month after a two-year hiatus, hundreds of thousands of dollars less was spent on the actual performances than a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

September 26, 2022

Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses the Black Diamond rivalry, multiple on-campus ceremonies and a professors discovery. To read more visit thedaonline.com. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Violent crimes up at WVU compared to recent years, report shows

West Virginia University released the annual Clery Act report Monday, outlining an increase in multiple crime categories occurring on and near campus in 2021. University officials, expecting crime to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, cited the return of students to campus last year as a reason for the surge. “This...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Big 12#Sports#Ttu#The Red Raiders
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Africana Studies hosts campus readout for Banned Books Week

As part of Banned Books Week, students and faculty gathered at the WVU Center for Black Culture and Research to read challenged books, such as Maya Angelou’s “And Still I Rise” and Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple.”. The University's Africana Studies program hosted the event...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy