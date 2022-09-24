ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida News That Impacts You – September 26th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for parts of Florida’s coastline. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for the middle and lower keys, with tropical storm watches in place for Southwest Florida and a hurricane watch for the stretch of Florida’s Gulf coast encompassing Sarasota, Bradenton, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Ian is expected to strengthen to a category three hurricane by tomorrow morning as it crosses western Cuba, maintaining that status as it approaches Florida for a potential landfall as early as Wednesday or as late as Friday morning based on where the hurricane makes landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
NEW: Gov. McMaster, state officials to hold briefing on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the state’s Emergency Management Division are set to update the public on the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the state. Tuesday’s briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
SCEMD & Red Cross Urge Preparedness Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impacts

(Columbia, SC) -- Hurricane Ian could have an impact on South Carolina. It's expected to make landfall in Florida, but bring heavy rains and strong wind to the Palmetto state. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and Red Cross are urging residents to be ready. They're asking everyone to review...
FLORIDA STATE
Central Florida: County-By-County Shelter Locations

Central Florida counties have opened shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian. Orange County will open emergency shelters on Wednesday. See the list of locations below:. Apopka High School opens Wednesday at 8 a.m. and will house general population and is pet friendly. Ocoee High School opens Wednesday at noon and will...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Hernando and Manatee Counties Issue Evacuations for Hurricane Ian

TAMPA -- Two more Tampa Bay area counties have issued evacuation orders. Manatee County says evacuations will begin Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Evacuations will be mandatory in Zone A and voluntary in Zone B. Hernando County has begun issuing evacuations for low-lying areas, mobile homes, and areas west of...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Another Insurer Doing Business In Louisiana Faces Receivership

Another insurance company doing business in Louisiana may be about to bite the dust. Florida insurance regulators asked a judge on Monday to place FedNat into receivership because of financial weakness. FedNat has an estimated 1,500 open claims in Louisiana that may go unpaid. The Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association says...
LOUISIANA STATE
Overturned Truck Spills Thousands Of Chips On Tennessee Roadway

What a mess! A tractor trailer carrying thousands of bags of tortilla chips overturned along a Middle Tennessee roadway over the weekend, spilling its cargo across all lanes and blocking traffic, per FOX 17. Both lanes of traffic were closed on Saturday (September 24) when an 18-wheeler overturned in Maury...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Two Volunteers With Abbott’s Campaign Are Attacked In The Humble Area

Two volunteers with the Greg Abbott campaign say they were attacked by a man who attempted to "drag them out of their car," while campaigning over the weekend in a Humble neighborhood. The Abbott campaign said in a statement:. “political violence is never acceptable. With just over a month until...
HUMBLE, TX
One injured, one killed in crash near Byron Center

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old woman was killed, and a 36-year-old man was injured in a crash near Byron Center last Friday afternoon on 76th Street near Indigo Ridge Drive. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when the man driving a pickup...
BYRON CENTER, MI

