iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – September 26th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for parts of Florida’s coastline. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for the middle and lower keys, with tropical storm watches in place for Southwest Florida and a hurricane watch for the stretch of Florida’s Gulf coast encompassing Sarasota, Bradenton, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Ian is expected to strengthen to a category three hurricane by tomorrow morning as it crosses western Cuba, maintaining that status as it approaches Florida for a potential landfall as early as Wednesday or as late as Friday morning based on where the hurricane makes landfall.
iheart.com
NEW: Gov. McMaster, state officials to hold briefing on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the state’s Emergency Management Division are set to update the public on the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the state. Tuesday’s briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday...
iheart.com
SCEMD & Red Cross Urge Preparedness Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impacts
(Columbia, SC) -- Hurricane Ian could have an impact on South Carolina. It's expected to make landfall in Florida, but bring heavy rains and strong wind to the Palmetto state. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and Red Cross are urging residents to be ready. They're asking everyone to review...
iheart.com
Central Florida: County-By-County Shelter Locations
Central Florida counties have opened shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian. Orange County will open emergency shelters on Wednesday. See the list of locations below:. Apopka High School opens Wednesday at 8 a.m. and will house general population and is pet friendly. Ocoee High School opens Wednesday at noon and will...
iheart.com
Hernando and Manatee Counties Issue Evacuations for Hurricane Ian
TAMPA -- Two more Tampa Bay area counties have issued evacuation orders. Manatee County says evacuations will begin Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Evacuations will be mandatory in Zone A and voluntary in Zone B. Hernando County has begun issuing evacuations for low-lying areas, mobile homes, and areas west of...
iheart.com
Another Insurer Doing Business In Louisiana Faces Receivership
Another insurance company doing business in Louisiana may be about to bite the dust. Florida insurance regulators asked a judge on Monday to place FedNat into receivership because of financial weakness. FedNat has an estimated 1,500 open claims in Louisiana that may go unpaid. The Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association says...
iheart.com
Extremist Political Attacks on The Rise in Whitmer's Michigan 9-26-22
Patrick Colbeck returns with an election integrity update. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. Grab your signed copy today.
iheart.com
Overturned Truck Spills Thousands Of Chips On Tennessee Roadway
What a mess! A tractor trailer carrying thousands of bags of tortilla chips overturned along a Middle Tennessee roadway over the weekend, spilling its cargo across all lanes and blocking traffic, per FOX 17. Both lanes of traffic were closed on Saturday (September 24) when an 18-wheeler overturned in Maury...
iheart.com
Two Volunteers With Abbott’s Campaign Are Attacked In The Humble Area
Two volunteers with the Greg Abbott campaign say they were attacked by a man who attempted to "drag them out of their car," while campaigning over the weekend in a Humble neighborhood. The Abbott campaign said in a statement:. “political violence is never acceptable. With just over a month until...
iheart.com
Massachusetts Largest Cannabis Competition Kicks Off, Over 2 Thousand Judge
BROOKLINE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — People across Massachusetts were living the high life on Saturday as the largest cannabis competition in the state took off. The High Times launched the Cannabis Cup judging kits at dispensaries across the state for the public to rank on September 24. "This is...
iheart.com
One injured, one killed in crash near Byron Center
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old woman was killed, and a 36-year-old man was injured in a crash near Byron Center last Friday afternoon on 76th Street near Indigo Ridge Drive. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when the man driving a pickup...
