FOX Sports

Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Phillies look to break road skid, face the Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (83-69, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal

The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
CHICAGO, IL
