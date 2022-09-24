Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pregame standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver. Ray and Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
FOX Sports
Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race
DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
FOX Sports
Phillies look to break road skid, face the Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies (83-69, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2...
Diamondbacks pull plug on Madison Bumgarner’s season
The Diamondbacks brought an early end to left-hander Madison Bumgarner’s year, pulling the plug on what has been a brutal season to instead create opportunities for some of their young pitchers to continue making starts. Manager Torey Lovullo said Bumgarner’s performance on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium — in which...
Yardbarker
Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?
Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
Bears believe David Montgomery (ankle) avoided serious injury, consider him day-to-day
The Bears remain hopeful regarding the health of running back David Montgomery, who left the team’s 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday with a right ankle injury.
Bernstein: How worried should we be about Justin Fields?
The Bears’ 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday and a temporary hold on first place in the NFC North is certainly better than losing, but concern is growing surrounding second-year quarterback Justin Fields’ development.
Yardbarker
What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal
The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
Javier Báez, Harold Castro swing Detroit Tigers to another win, 7-2, over Chicago White Sox
The Detroit Tigers passed the baton and separated the gap in the seventh inning. Four singles and a Javier Báez three-run homer run were responsible for the four-run inning. The Tigers came out on top again, 7-2, against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in the second of three games at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Bears running back David Montgomery exits with right knee/ankle injury
Bears running back David Montgomery suffered what the team called a right knee/ankle injury in the first quarter of Chicago’s 23-20 win against Houston on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. He didn’t return to the game after suffering the injury.
Why Bulls would be wise to consider trade for Crowder
Trade winds are swirling around Phoenix. Sunday afternoon, the Suns announced that they have reached an agreement with Jae Crowder that will keep the veteran forward out of training camp as the team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, looks to deal him. Where exactly the rift between the two...
Cairo calls out Sox ‘terrible’ effort after Tigers finale
Amid an ill-timed losing streak that effectively eliminated them from postseason contention, the White Sox’ effort has not been a question to acting manager Miguel Cairo this week. “Since Aug. 31, they decide to play, they decide to battle,” said Cairo after Thursday’s loss to the Guardians. “They went...
