Read full article on original website
Related
'It is surreal': Canada's Atlantic coast residents describe devastation as Fiona wipes away homes and knocks out power for thousands
Fiona ripped through Canada's eastern seaboard at hurricane strength after making landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday, slamming the area with fierce winds and storm surge, sapping power for hundreds of thousands and washing away or collapsing some coastal homes.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Storm Fiona ravages Canada’s east coast causing ‘terrifying’ destruction
Powerful storm Fiona ripped into eastern Canada on Saturday with hurricane-force winds, forcing evacuations, knocking down trees and powerlines, and reducing many homes on the coast to “just a pile of rubble in the ocean”. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the centre of the storm, downgraded...
Hurricane Fiona could be ‘most intense storm on record’ to slam into Atlantic Canada
Hurricane watches were issued Thursday for parts of the Atlantic Canada coast and forecasters with the country’s hurricane center warned that Fiona has the chance to be a “potential landmark weather event” for the country. Days after menacing Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
wfit.org
Tropical Storm Ian will rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on a path that remains uncertain
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight Saturday and remains on a path to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a potential major hurricane. And while the National Hurricane Center's forecast track continues to nudge Ian to the west, it warns that the long-term forecast remains largely unpredictable as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with the potential of becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph by mid-week.
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before pummeling Florida
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge could threaten Cuba and Florida this week. Tropical Storm Ian came to life last week as the ninth named system in the Atlantic basin this season, and while it has yet to reach hurricane strength, AccuWeather forecasters continue to caution that a substantial hurricane threat exists along the eastern Gulf coast of the United States.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
BBC
Hurricane Fiona: Canada hit by 'historic, extreme event'
Hundreds of thousands of people have been left without power, after Storm Fiona hit Canada's coastline. Fiona was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Friday. But parts of three provinces experienced torrential rain and winds of up to 160km/h (99mph), with trees and powerlines felled and houses washed into the sea.
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm
Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian strengthens to a Category 3 storm as it takes aim at Florida
Ian hits Cuba with a life-threatening storm surge as the storm strengthens, causing a large stretch of Florida's coast to now be under a hurricane watch.
BBC
Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba as Florida braces for 'major disaster'
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba as a category three storm, bringing wind speeds of up to 205km/h (125mph). Cuban authorities declared emergencies in six areas, with forecasters warning of storm surges on the coast along with flash floods and mudslides. Tens of thousands of people were told...
Fiona was one of Canada's worst natural disasters, but evacuations prevented greater losses in Atlantic Canada
Forty-eight hours after post-tropical cyclone Fiona’s devastating impacts on areas of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Québec’s Magdalen Islands we can now start to reflect on the magnitude of what has just happened. Over the coming weeks, there will be much to be analyzed as response shifts to recovery for what will become known as one of Canada’s worst natural disasters. An early lesson we can take away from this disaster is that evacuation is critical. In this era of high intensity tropical cyclones which in part appear to be driven by climate change, the...
Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona: ‘It’s going to hit us in the face.’
Preparation for the coming storm has been underway for days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with devastating surge, wind and rain
Hurricane Ian is slamming Cuba and plans strengthen and bring devastating storm surge, heavy rain and high winds to much of western Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, a Fiona victim warns of storm surge 'coming with a vengeance'
Storm surge is a deadly risk in hurricanes, and sea level rise makes it worse. Now millions are threatened on the west coast of Florida.
natureworldnews.com
Potential Hurricane TD 9 Will Become a Major Threat in Florida
Tropical Storm Ian is intensifying in the Caribbean Sea and could become a major hurricane threat for the northern Caribbean and the Southeast United States, including Florida, next week. Late Friday night, south of Hispaniola, Ian became the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Ian...
Comments / 0