Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Tropical Storm Ian will rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on a path that remains uncertain

Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight Saturday and remains on a path to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a potential major hurricane. And while the National Hurricane Center's forecast track continues to nudge Ian to the west, it warns that the long-term forecast remains largely unpredictable as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with the potential of becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph by mid-week.
Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before pummeling Florida

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge could threaten Cuba and Florida this week. Tropical Storm Ian came to life last week as the ninth named system in the Atlantic basin this season, and while it has yet to reach hurricane strength, AccuWeather forecasters continue to caution that a substantial hurricane threat exists along the eastern Gulf coast of the United States.
Hurricane Fiona: Canada hit by 'historic, extreme event'

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left without power, after Storm Fiona hit Canada's coastline. Fiona was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Friday. But parts of three provinces experienced torrential rain and winds of up to 160km/h (99mph), with trees and powerlines felled and houses washed into the sea.
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm

Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba as Florida braces for 'major disaster'

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba as a category three storm, bringing wind speeds of up to 205km/h (125mph). Cuban authorities declared emergencies in six areas, with forecasters warning of storm surges on the coast along with flash floods and mudslides. Tens of thousands of people were told...
Fiona was one of Canada's worst natural disasters, but evacuations prevented greater losses in Atlantic Canada

Forty-eight hours after post-tropical cyclone Fiona’s devastating impacts on areas of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Québec’s Magdalen Islands we can now start to reflect on the magnitude of what has just happened. Over the coming weeks, there will be much to be analyzed as response shifts to recovery for what will become known as one of Canada’s worst natural disasters. An early lesson we can take away from this disaster is that evacuation is critical. In this era of high intensity tropical cyclones which in part appear to be driven by climate change, the...
Potential Hurricane TD 9 Will Become a Major Threat in Florida

Tropical Storm Ian is intensifying in the Caribbean Sea and could become a major hurricane threat for the northern Caribbean and the Southeast United States, including Florida, next week. Late Friday night, south of Hispaniola, Ian became the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Ian...
