Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife expands testing for chronic wasting disease

WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change
PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced they are renaming almost 650 geographic features on Federal Lands, such as creeks, lakes, and peaks, due their original names being deemed offensive to Native Americans. Washington State will see 19 such name changes from the Western side to the Eastern side. All...
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
WASHIGTON – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private lands in...
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make a major change
The current board banned posts for LGBTQ Pride Month and some members objected to COVID mask mandates.
High Toxins in Razor Clams Will Delay Digging on Oregon and Washington Beaches
Increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams will delay the reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County Oct. 1 and shut down this week’s scheduled digging on southwest Washington beaches. The Oregon closure extends from the Washington border south to Cascade Head north of Lincoln City.
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
How Northwest Tribes Are Leading the Push to Restore Eel-Like Lampreys
DAVE'Y LUMLEY IS up to her armpits in water at Willamette Falls. Cascades spill over the basalt columns that loom above, splashing onto her head and off the brim of her baseball cap. She takes a breath and goes under, emerging seconds later with an eel-like creature twisting in her hand.
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
Montana’s Western Neighbor State Faces Real Backfire of Legalized Drugs
Ya but think of all the tax dollars. We hear it all the time when pro-drug users talk about all the "benefits" of legalized drugs. Well guess what, Oregon's experiment with legalizing all their drugs has backfired and now they have a real mess on their table, according to a report by the Associated Press.
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state's Puget Sound. Ten people were killed in the crash. KING-5 News reports that a barge equipped to conduct the recovery entered the shipping channel Monday. The U.S. Navy will use a drone, a barge and a crane to recover the wreckage from the seafloor. The flight was traveling from San Juan Island to the Seattle suburb of Renton when it crashed. Only one body was found. Officials say determining the probable cause of the crash could take 12 to 24 months.
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher...
Healthcare Facilities Mask Mandate to Stay in Place in Washington
OLYMPIA — While most emergency orders issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, the order requiring masks in healthcare facilities, and in jails and prisons in some situations, will not. Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah said in a briefing Thursday that conditions still don't support ending that mandate.
A New York Times Investigation Examines Providence’s Aggressive Financial Practices
The New York Times put the financial practices of Oregon’s largest hospital system, Providence Health, under the microscope on page A1 today. What the paper found isn’t pretty. The Times drew on a lawsuit in Washington state and interviews throughout the Providence system, which includes 91 hospitals and...
USPS looking to hire 2,000 positions across Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – The U.S. Postal Service is conducting a hiring “Mega Blitz” for facilities across Washington. The USPS is looking to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks. Job fairs will be held at six postal facilities across eastern Washington, including the Colville, Greenacres, Pullman,...
With 900 northern giant hornet traps set in Whatcom County, no confirmed captures or sightings this year
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced this week that about 900 monitored traps in place in Whatcom County over the past 12 weeks have not captured any northern giant hornets (formerly known as Asian giant hornets). In addition, there have been no confirmed sightings either.
Washington gas prices climb almost 30 cents in a week
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians with gas-powered vehicles had been enjoying slowly falling gas prices. The last week has seen that trend sharply reversed, according to AAA data. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one week ago in Washington was $4.63. On Monday, the pump...
Pacific Northwest could soon double or triple its small number of seaweed farms
There’s a rising tide of interest in opening seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest. If even half of the current applicants succeed, it would more than double the small number of commercial seaweed growing operations in Oregon and Washington state. Commercial fisherman Riley Starks of Lummi Island is one...
