Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
Valley officials warning community about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Fentanyl is coming in new forms. The DEA and health officials are warning that criminals are using bright colors to disguise the drug, which they fear could entice kids.
Hanford Sentinel
Diablo will be late again, but not for its handout | Thomas Elias
The always controversial Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant has always been late. But never when lining up for handouts. So why should this year be different?. That’s a legitimate question now that the Legislature has ratified Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to keep the almost 40-year-old facility on the coast northwest of San Luis Obispo going at least five years past its previously set closing date, while California pursues expansion of renewable energy sources like solar, wind and geothermal.
Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law
Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student […]
Hanford Sentinel
Your guide to sports betting and everything else to know about gambling in California
In California, you can bet on a horse race, buy a lottery ticket, put money on poker in a card room and play slots at a tribal casino all in the same – potentially expensive – day. Nevada, right next door, is undoubtedly the national capital of all...
Food Stamps Schedule: When October 2022 CalFresh SNAP Benefits Disburse in California
Californians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits do so through the state's CalFresh program, which sends payments out every month according to the same schedule. That...
Prices at pump rise weeks before stimulus relief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gas prices are not only going up in the San Joaquin Valley, but they are rising in the state and the nation. AAA says the current average for a gallon of gas in Fresno is $5.67 a gallon. Gas prices in Fresno have risen by 23 cents since last week and 40 […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Health plan shake-up could disrupt Medi-Cal coverage for low-income Californians
Almost 2 million of California’s poorest and most medically fragile residents may have to switch health insurers as a result of a new strategy by the state to improve care in its Medicaid program. A first-ever statewide contracting competition to participate in the program, known as Medi-Cal, required commercial...
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?
Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
KTVU FOX 2
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked part of Northern California on Saturday afternoon. The quake's epicenter was located offshore about 30 miles southwest of Eureka, and about one and a half miles below the surface. So far, no damage or injuries have been reported. According to the National Weather Service,...
Inflation Relief Checks Will Be Sent To Californians On These Dates
The money will benefit 23 million Californians.
KSBW.com
California's unclaimed property: How to see if you are owed money, make a claim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you checked lately to see if you’re owed unclaimed money in California? Were there valuables you left at a bank years ago and forgot about?. The California state controller’s office maintains a system for people to search for unclaimed property by name and safeguards billions of dollars worth of properties until the rightful owners can be found.
Condemned California inmate dies of natural causes
A California inmate sentenced to death for killing a bartender during a robbery has died at an outside hospital of natural causes, prison officials said Monday.
KCRA.com
California prepares for possible economic downturn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California leaders have been bracing for a possible economic downturn with state personal income tax revenues billions below what was projected for this time of year and conditions outside of the state contributing to uncertainty about its financial future. Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the last...
California Man Already Imprisoned for 1983 Rape and Murder Linked to Another Rape and Murder from Same Year: Prosecutors
A California man already imprisoned for the 1983 rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl has been charged with the rape and murder of another woman around that time. The new case against Christopher Melvin Holland, 67, is the second that prosecutors in Santa Clara County have brought against him for the death of 21-year-old Tara Marowski, with the county’s top prosecutor saying that the new charges carry “a message that you will hear often from me and this Office as we scour old cases for new evidence: we do not forget violent crimes and we do not forget victims.”
