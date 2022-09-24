Read full article on original website
Saluting top performers with Bay City area Player of the Week poll for Week 5
BAY CITY, MI – The first night of fall football had its share of chills and thrills. Now we look at some of the players who provided those fantastic fall moments. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Bay County roundup: And that’s how it’s done on Senior Night
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 24, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. SOCCER: GARBER SENIORS STAND TALL. It hasn’t been smooth sailing this...
Must-see TD catch sparks Martin’s big win over Brown City in top-5 showdown
MARTIN, MI – A three-hour bus ride brought the Brown City football team to Martin Saturday for a top-five 8-player showdown against the Clippers. The 170-mile journey across the state will certainly feel a lot longer for the No. 5 Green Devils, who were on the wrong end of a hard-hitting, 49-6 battle against top-ranked Martin.
Utica cross country star Trent McFarlane is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week
So far this season, Utica cross country runner Trent McFarlane has had no issues running away from his competition, winning five of the six races he’s competed in this season. Much like his efforts on the cross country course, McFarlane had no issue running away from his competition in MLive’s Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll.
Portage Northern hall of fame baseball coach steps down after 22 seasons
PORTAGE, MI – When Portage Northern baseball coach Chris Andrews told his assistants he planned to step down after 22 seasons atop the program, it didn’t go over well. Most vividly, he remembers “a look of shock and horror” on the face of longtime assistant coach Adam Cardona.
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 5 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season closed its fifth chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing...
Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills
CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
50 years and counting: Karen Postema has been keeping score at FHN since 1972
GRAND RAPIDS – Karen Postema’s sister was hired to coach Forest Hills Northern’s volleyball team when the school opened in 1972. Her sister, Joan VandenBosch, asked Postema to join her at the matches to keep score. Postema was happy to help. Fifty years later, Postema continues to...
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5
Eye-popping numbers were the norm across the Grand Rapids area Friday night on the gridiron. Check out who some of those standout players were in MLive’s Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5 Poll.
You vote, we go: Pick which Muskegon-area Week 6 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action is in the books and there were plenty of highlight-reel moments from across the Muskegon area for fans to enjoy. MLive photographers captured images from the North Muskegon-Hart game last week, as the Norse cruised to a 55-14 win. We’ll be headed out again this week for another full slate of high school football games Friday, but we want you to tell us what games you want to see most.
Dow earns spotlight but eight teams shine at Tri-Cities Swimming Championship
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – Midland Dow doesn’t leave much room on the podium. But all eight teams got a chance to step up in the Tri-Cities Swimming Championships. Dow put on a stunning display, capturing first place in 10 of the 12 events and landing an eye-popping 44 Top-8 finishes to race away with the team title at Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan honors Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker during game vs. Maryland
Michigan made sure to highlight someone who is very special to the football program in its B1G opener against Maryland. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker is battling bone cancer, and the team helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. Walker was a 3-star DL from...
HS senior feels ‘like royalty’ after classmates put her in spotlight
Although she is a senior, this is the first year Sinclaire Bice has attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.
Grand Rapids Week 5 scoreboard: Friday night results
*The scoreboard will be updated as results become available.
'I thought I was going to have a heart attack': Calhoun County man wins $500K
A 38-year-old Calhoun County man is planning to buy a house after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game.
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
