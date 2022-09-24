ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eli Manning tells hilarious story about Michael Phelps doppelganger confusion

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Eli Manning was recently spotted in public. Only, the person who spotted him wasn’t quite accurate.

On “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, the 41-year-old Manning told a story on Thursday of being recognized at a store over the summer.

“I get to the counter and the guy looks at me and goes, ‘Are you who I think you are’ ” Manning said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I think so.’ He goes, ‘Oh my gosh! Michael Phelps is in my store!’ “

The man then started telling the rest of the store to come to the counter because he believed that the 37-year-old Phelps, the record gold medal-winning swimmer, was in the store.

“I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, I’m not Michael Phelps,’ “Manning said. “He’s like, ‘So you lied to me?’ “

Eli Manning and Michael Phelps
Getty Images, FilmMagic

Clearly, though, Manning has a penchant for disguise. He recently went viral for a segment on his ESPN show where he dressed up to participate in a Penn State football walk-on tryout as Chad Powers.

The two quickly cleared up the miscommunication, though its unclear if the man was as keen on meeting the two-time Super Bowl MVP as he was Phelps.

