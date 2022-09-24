Eli Manning tells hilarious story about Michael Phelps doppelganger confusion
Eli Manning was recently spotted in public. Only, the person who spotted him wasn’t quite accurate.
On “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, the 41-year-old Manning told a story on Thursday of being recognized at a store over the summer.
“I get to the counter and the guy looks at me and goes, ‘Are you who I think you are’ ” Manning said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I think so.’ He goes, ‘Oh my gosh! Michael Phelps is in my store!’ “
The man then started telling the rest of the store to come to the counter because he believed that the 37-year-old Phelps, the record gold medal-winning swimmer, was in the store.
“I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, I’m not Michael Phelps,’ “Manning said. “He’s like, ‘So you lied to me?’ “
Clearly, though, Manning has a penchant for disguise. He recently went viral for a segment on his ESPN show where he dressed up to participate in a Penn State football walk-on tryout as Chad Powers.
The two quickly cleared up the miscommunication, though its unclear if the man was as keen on meeting the two-time Super Bowl MVP as he was Phelps.
