American Symphony on Maiden Voyage Stops in Quad-Cities Monday
He river cruise industry directly activates the Quad Cities’ riverfront and American Cruise Lines (ACL) has a new riverboat cruising the Mississippi River this season. American Symphony will stop in the Quad Cities for the first time on Monday, September 26 at River Heritage Park, Davenport. It will be unique because ACL’s American Melody will also be docked there at the same time.
Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years
Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
Meet The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
Fall Into Some Fun This Week With Your Iowa And Illinois FUN10!
Time to fall into some fun in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head...
Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants In Davenport According To Yelp
Spooky season is here Quad Cities! Haunted houses are open and we know you want to get your scare on. We have the full list of Quad City haunted houses you need to visit before Halloween.
Bettendorf Public Library to host an interesting look at the Quad Cities during 2020
The Quad Cities’ 2020 was filled with the pandemic, protests, the derecho, and much more. On Monday, September 26 at 7:00 PM, the Bettendorf Public Library and Midwest Writing Center will take a look back with a panel event of three local authors who are included in the anthology “These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities.” The live event will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend for in person attendance. The event is also open to virtual remote attendance. Registration for virtual attendance is required in order to receive the login information. To register for remote participation, please visit http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7220649 or call the Library at 563-344-4179.
9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest
The area’s biggest and best celebration of Belgian heritage is back in the Quad Cities! Take a trip to the heart of Moline Illinois, for some Olde Towne Flemish fun this weekend at the Fall Belgian Fest!. The 9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest returns to Stephens Park (7th Street...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
iowapublicradio.org
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law
How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
MyStateline.com
When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?
Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
Western Illinois University Alum Leading Quad-Cities Chamber
MACOMB/Moline, IL – Western Illinois University alumna and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber LaDrina Wilson, Ph.D. recalls the people of WIU-QC being the challenging force that pushed her to pursue specific professional aspirations. “From the amazing personal and professional relationships I established, to the amazing faculty who constantly...
Meet Jasmine, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Month!
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Corrections and Augustana College launch ‘Second Chance Pell Experimental Site’
EAST MOLINE – Earlier this month was the first week of fall semester classes for college students across the state – including 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program inside East Moline Correctional Center. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education. In 2021, Augustana College applied and was selected to participate in the Second Chance Pell Initiative to provide the prison education program. The Second Chance Pell Initiative enables individuals in custody to participate in post-secondary education programs with Pell grant funding. This is the first program of its type in Illinois since incarcerated persons were banned access to Pell grants in 1994. This collaboration between Augustana College and the Illinois Department of Corrections aims to identify best practices to share with the broader higher education community in Illinois and comes in advance of full Pell grant restoration for individuals in custody in summer 2023. Launched in 2021, APEP is a full-time liberal arts Augustana College Bachelor of Arts degree program offered to individuals in custody at the East Moline Correctional Center.
KCRG.com
Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 2 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Clint Eastwood was almost run over in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Fans flocked to see Clint Eastwood in Iowa in 1994. One fan had a closer encounter than expected when Eastwood stepped onto the road in front of his pickup truck.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
QuadCities.com
