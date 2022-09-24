ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince’s Top-Charting Studio Albums, Ranked

By Valeri Schwartz
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENddf_0i91SsCv00 Also known as His Royal Badness, the Purple One, and the High Priest of Pop, Prince was an icon of culture who shattered records in the music world. His vast body of work earned him 38 Grammy nominations and seven wins as well as an Oscar and a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Born Prince Rogers Nelson, the son of a social worker and a musician, he Prince released his first album, “For You,” at the age of 19 - playing every instrument himself. In addition to his chart-topping albums, Prince directed and appeared in several films, opened a nightclub, and started the creative studio complex “Paisley Park” in his home state of Minnesota. ( These are the most famous musicians or bands from every state. )

To identify this musical phenomenon’s best-selling studio albums, 24/7 Tempo reviewed performance data on the Billboard 200 album charts. Albums were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 200 points, a week at No. 2 worth 199 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 200 worth one point. Only studio albums were considered. Billboard data is current through the week of August 20, 2022.

Click here to see all Prince’s top-charting studio albums, ranked

Ten of Prince’s top-charting albums won him Grammy nominations, either for the entire album or for songs featured on it. The albums “Purple Rain” (No. 2 in our ranking) and “Musicology” (No. 10) each got two Grammys. Seven of Prince’s top-charting albums went multi-platinum, meaning more than two million copies of the album sold, and 16 of them made the Billboard top 10. (These are the best-selling pop albums of all time .)

One of these, “Purple Rain,” held the highest position for the longest amount of time, remaining at #1 for 24 weeks. It also spent the longest amount of time of any Prince album on the Billboard 200 - 166 weeks in total.

33. The Truth (2021)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #64 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8tps_0i91SsCv00

32. The Gold Experience (2022)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #47 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTKu3_0i91SsCv00

31. The Rainbow Children (2001)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #109 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462p1o_0i91SsCv00

30. For You (1978)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #138 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B76Fz_0i91SsCv00

29. Crystal Ball (1998)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #62 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSGoP_0i91SsCv00

28. HITnRUN: Phase Two (2016)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #40 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aIsO_0i91SsCv00

27. The Vault: Old Friends 4 Sale (1999)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #85 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxCZL_0i91SsCv00

26. Chaos and Disorder (1996)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #26 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ut8td_0i91SsCv00

25. PLECTRUMELECTRUM (2014)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #8 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpsKV_0i91SsCv00

24. HITnRUN: Phase One (2015)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #48 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1cf8_0i91SsCv00

23. The Black Album (1994)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #47 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOxBS_0i91SsCv00

22. The Gold Experience (1995)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #6 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxMAD_0i91SsCv00

21. Come (1994)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #15 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEz0z_0i91SsCv00

20. ART OFFICIAL AGE (2014)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #5 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wX7gx_0i91SsCv00

19. Planet Earth (2007)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #3 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LebS_0i91SsCv00

18. Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #18 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4davoq_0i91SsCv00

17. 3121 (2006)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #1 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ely8_0i91SsCv00

16. Emancipation (1996)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #11 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGS3Q_0i91SsCv00

15. Lovesexy (1988)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #11 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ed4f_0i91SsCv00

14. Lotus Flow3r/MPLSoUND (with Elixir by Bria Valente)(2009)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #2 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21m8dz_0i91SsCv00

13. Graffiti Bridge (1990)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #6 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKfo1_0i91SsCv00

12. Dirty Mind (1980)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #45 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOole_0i91SsCv00

11. Prince (1979)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #22 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k35fQ_0i91SsCv00

10. Musicology (2004)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #3 (for 4 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 26

9. Parade (1986)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #3 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5K0N_0i91SsCv00

8. Love Symbol (1992)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #5 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A51jO_0i91SsCv00

7. Batman (1989)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #1 (for 6 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUMTh_0i91SsCv00

6. Controversy (1981)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #21 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1gqv_0i91SsCv00

5. Diamonds and Pearls (1991)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #3 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CmPt_0i91SsCv00

4. Around the World in a Day (1985)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #1 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 44

3. Sign o' the Times (1987)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #6 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jh1tL_0i91SsCv00

2. Purple Rain (1984)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #1 (for 24 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 166

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmkmB_0i91SsCv00

1. 1999 (1982)
> Peak position on Billboard 200: #7 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200: 163

