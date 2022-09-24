Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
California Realtors partners with homeowner portal Milestones
Milestones, the all-in-one house owner portal serving to customers to purchase, transfer, promote, and handle their dwelling, is partnering with the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) The Association will likely be launching Milestones as a member profit to its greater than 217,000 members. The launch follows a Series A funding C.A.R. made in Milestones, which closed earlier this 12 months.
Comments / 0