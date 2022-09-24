Philadelphia man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting on South Street

Man charged with murder in connection to fatal South Street shooting 00:49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting on South Street that happened early Saturday morning, police say. Quadare Lane, 28, has been charged with murder, violations of uniform firearms act and other related offenses for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man.

The 35-year-old man's identity is unknown at this time.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument.

The shooting happened on South Street between 4th and 5th Streets.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police say a fight broke out between a group of men and a group of women. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man on the ground shot multiple times. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they stopped Lane close to the scene at 5th and Lombard Streets after the shooting. According to police, he was positively identified as the offender. Lane also had a .40 caliber pistol loaded with one live round on him, police say.

The South Street area has been through a lot in the past few months.

It's the same block where Jim's Steaks is located. It's been closed since late July because of a fire.

And it is also about a block from where that mass shooting happened earlier in June.

A local restaurant owner says he and his wife are rethinking having their restaurant at that location.

"When I came to South Street, we had bigger plans," Derek Rhodes from Rock 'N Flavors said. "Me and my wife, we give back to the community, a lot. Like, we always showing love. We give back. But right now, the vision is kind of blurry right now. So, I don't know what's next for Rock 'N Flavors or South Street. If you come through here, it is dead now. So, I don't know what's next, but now our supporters are still trying to do what they can and we're just going to rock out to see how it work out."

