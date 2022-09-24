Read full article on original website
Related
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
technewstoday.com
How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?
When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
TechRadar
Mozilla claims Apple, Google and Microsoft force users to use default web browsers
Mozilla, the non-profit proprietor of the Firefox browser, has accused Google, Microsoft, and Apple of "self preferencing" and nudging consumers towards using their own browsers. Examples of consumer harm stemming from this self-preferencing behavior include limited or frustrated choice, lower quality, lower innovation, poor privacy, and unfair contracts, according to...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
Substack’s new RSS feed reader is now on web and mobile
If you’re still on the hunt for a new Google Reader replacement, then Substack might have an answer for you. The self-publishing platform has launched a new RSS reader to aggregate posts on both web and iOS. Substack revealed its new RSS reader in a blog post on the...
Meta Focuses On Hasslefree Switching Between Facebook & Instagram Accounts To Attract Users
Meta Platforms, Inc META experimented with fresh features to help users seamlessly manage their Facebook and Instagram accounts through one interface. One of the features lets people toggle between Facebook and Instagram accounts and see notifications for both apps, provided they have added both to the accounts manager. It also works for people who have multiple accounts.
knowtechie.com
Where can augmented reality be used?
Augmented reality (AR) is a relatively new concept, but it’s a field of technology that is expanding rapidly. Augmented Reality Design can benefit multiple industries, and we’ll discuss this in more detail below. First, let’s cover what AR is. What is augmented reality?. Augmented reality is often...
knowtechie.com
How to download the Windows 11 2022 Update
Microsoft has released the first major update to Windows 11. Named the Windows 11 2022 Update, it’s on the way to all computers running Windows 11 and Windows 10. The update brings a whole bunch of new features and tools to the Windows operating system. So, how do you get the new update?
97 million TikTok views = 1 year of pay from your day job
Wanna be a TikToker? You'll need to rack up 97 million views to earn the average salary in the UK and quit your day job!
Comments / 0