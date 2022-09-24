ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Parade

Camile Kostek Shares Throwback to Her Patriots Cheerleading Days

SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek celebrated football Sunday with a walk down memory lane. The 2022 SI Swimsuit model started out her career as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots in 2013 and 2014, before she even met her now-boyfriend, former NFL tight-end Rob Gronkowski. "Fun fact: my first...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New TE

The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Progress made but how soon CFP expands still up in the air

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The administrators who’ve been given the task of expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams left their latest in-person meetings Wednesday with the biggest question unanswered: How soon? “Making progress,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said after the meetings near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. “We all have to remember the College Football Playoff will expand. And that will be a good thing for the game. And we’re just trying to see if we can do it earlier. “I think a lot of us feel like earlier is icing on the cake. We’re going to have our cake in 2026. Can we ice it now and start earlier?” The CFP management committee is scheduled to convene again on Oct. 20 in Dallas. The members expect to get some work done before then by video conference, but whether the logistical hurdles can be cleared to implement a new format as soon as the 2024 season is unclear.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw Lists Oklahoma Ranch for $22.5 Million

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw has listed his Oklahoma ranch for an astounding $22.5 million. The equestrian ranch in Love County is where the E! reality TV show “The Bradshaw Bunch” was filmed. It is back on the market after a buyer failed to close on the property, which is about 70 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth.
LOVE COUNTY, OK

