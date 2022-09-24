Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Yardbarker
Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense
After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
numberfire.com
Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
Marshon Lattimore Receives Punishment For Bucs-Saints Fight
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was also handed down some punishment stemming from Week 2's brawl. According to Nick Underhill, the four-time Pro Bowler "was fined $13,367 for his role in last Sunday’s fight with the Bucs." Both Lattimore and and Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans were ejected from the game...
FOX Sports
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saints’ Jameis Winston set to follow in Alvin Kamara’s footsteps for Week 3 vs. Panthers
It was reported late Saturday night that New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara would be back in action for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. It looks like quarterback Jameis Winston will be following suit. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says Winston, who’s questionable with back and ankle injuries,...
Tracy Morgan's Mad Paternity Claim Wins 'ManningCast' During Monday Night Football
The comedian's off-the-wall tale of an NFL Hall of Famer and fishmongering was "unforgettable."
NFL・
CBS Sports
Bruce Arians got himself in hot water for sideline conduct vs. Saints; see NFL's letter to former Bucs coach
Old habits die hard, and Bruce Arians will always be B.A. when he's on the sideline. The NFL wrote Arians a letter this week admonishing him for his sideline actions during the Buccaneers' 20-10 win against the Saints. CBS Sports obtained a portion of the letter sent to the former Bucs coach, who now serves as a senior football consultant for the team.
Saints Have to Stop 'Shooting Selves In the Foot'
The Saints have been in this situation before, but this turnaround is going to require a lot more from everyone.
RELATED PEOPLE
Garic: Call it what you want, but Saints already face a must-win situation in Week 4
Make no mistake, a Week 4 matchup with the Vikings is a must-win for the New Orleans Saints’ 2022 season. That’s what Kristian Garic says. See why on WWL and Audacy.
Comments / 0