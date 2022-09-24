ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Yardbarker

Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense

After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
numberfire.com

Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
The Spun

Marshon Lattimore Receives Punishment For Bucs-Saints Fight

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was also handed down some punishment stemming from Week 2's brawl. According to Nick Underhill, the four-time Pro Bowler "was fined $13,367 for his role in last Sunday’s fight with the Bucs." Both Lattimore and and Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans were ejected from the game...
FOX Sports

Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
CBS Sports

Bruce Arians got himself in hot water for sideline conduct vs. Saints; see NFL's letter to former Bucs coach

Old habits die hard, and Bruce Arians will always be B.A. when he's on the sideline. The NFL wrote Arians a letter this week admonishing him for his sideline actions during the Buccaneers' 20-10 win against the Saints. CBS Sports obtained a portion of the letter sent to the former Bucs coach, who now serves as a senior football consultant for the team.
