Read full article on original website
Related
papreplive.com
Schaefer’s OT goal gives Lansdale Catholic Senior Day win over Pope John Paul II
LANSDALE >> As the scoring opportunities for both the Lansdale Catholic and Pope John Paul II boys soccer teams continued to come up empty, Matthew Schaefer knew he and the host Crusaders could not let their irritation overwhelm them. “When you see you’re getting a lot of chances and you...
papreplive.com
Mercury Week 5 Review: Revitalizing Methacton ‘last stop’ for Kennedy
Brian Kennedy figured he was finished with coaching. Retired from teaching and having finished a stint as an assistant coach at Penncrest High School in 2018, Kennedy was content to sit back and watch the next generation – some of whom he’d coached – take the reins of local high school football programs.
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Grace Li, WC Henderson’s Evans capture Ches-Mont singles titles
Westtown – Unionville High School junior Grace Li captured the Ches-Mont League American Division girls’ tennis singles title in impressive fashion, winning her first three matches by a 6-0, 6-0 score, then posting a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the championship final Saturday morning at West Chester Rustin High School.
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford’s Mia Matriccino three-peats as PAC girls tennis singles champion
GRATERFORD >> It’s not a case where familiarity breeds comfort. Certainly not complacency, or even resignation. Mia Matriccino vs. Allison Root has been the marquee matchup in the Pioneer Athletic Conference three years running. They’ve faced off seven times in high school to date, and other times in tournaments outside the scholastic realm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Shipley’s Vance Yanney is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)
A senior midfielder and captain who was an All-Friends Schools League and All Main Line boys soccer selection last fall, Yanney has been a key cog in the Gators’ fine start this season. Shipley boys’ soccer coach Thomas Schauerman said, “Vance communicates well in the midfield, wins first and second balls and often does all of the dirty work that allows us to keep the ball and out possess our opponents.” Yanney plays club soccer for Pa. Dominion ECNL team and he has been the captain of the PA ODP Team.
papreplive.com
Methacton football makes big plays in 49-14 win over Norristown
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> By the end of the first quarter on Saturday morning at Warrior Stadium, Methacton had run only two offensive plays. Normally, that would be a really bad omen. But incredibly, the Warriors led by 21 at that point after a touchdown on the opening kickoff, a long...
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
RELATED PEOPLE
The City Of Philadelphia Could Decide The Pennsylvania Senate Race
John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are both acting accordingly.
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
CBS News
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces arrival of Father Gregory Boyle in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the arrival of Father Gregory Boyle. He is visiting the city as part of a multi-day violence prevention collaboration between the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry non-profit based in Los Angeles. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe
The Democratic prosecutor faces an impeachment probe by the Republican controlled state House of Representatives. The post ‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
phillyvoice.com
St. Joseph's University to restrict City Avenue through November for utility construction
Drivers can expect restrictions on City Avenue starting Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 10. St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave (U.S. 1) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, according to PennDOT. The restrictions will...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia expert says this is the worst snack at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
John Fetterman makes first Senate campaign appearance in Philly
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a rally Saturday in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia, his first in the city during the campaign.
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
Comments / 0