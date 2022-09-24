ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

papreplive.com

Mercury Week 5 Review: Revitalizing Methacton ‘last stop’ for Kennedy

Brian Kennedy figured he was finished with coaching. Retired from teaching and having finished a stint as an assistant coach at Penncrest High School in 2018, Kennedy was content to sit back and watch the next generation – some of whom he’d coached – take the reins of local high school football programs.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Spring-Ford’s Mia Matriccino three-peats as PAC girls tennis singles champion

GRATERFORD >> It’s not a case where familiarity breeds comfort. Certainly not complacency, or even resignation. Mia Matriccino vs. Allison Root has been the marquee matchup in the Pioneer Athletic Conference three years running. They’ve faced off seven times in high school to date, and other times in tournaments outside the scholastic realm.
ROYERSFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Shipley’s Vance Yanney is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

A senior midfielder and captain who was an All-Friends Schools League and All Main Line boys soccer selection last fall, Yanney has been a key cog in the Gators’ fine start this season. Shipley boys’ soccer coach Thomas Schauerman said, “Vance communicates well in the midfield, wins first and second balls and often does all of the dirty work that allows us to keep the ball and out possess our opponents.” Yanney plays club soccer for Pa. Dominion ECNL team and he has been the captain of the PA ODP Team.
BRYN MAWR, PA
papreplive.com

Methacton football makes big plays in 49-14 win over Norristown

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> By the end of the first quarter on Saturday morning at Warrior Stadium, Methacton had run only two offensive plays. Normally, that would be a really bad omen. But incredibly, the Warriors led by 21 at that point after a touchdown on the opening kickoff, a long...
NORRISTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces arrival of Father Gregory Boyle in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the arrival of Father Gregory Boyle. He is visiting the city as part of a multi-day violence prevention collaboration between the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry non-profit based in Los Angeles. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

