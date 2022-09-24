ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

Police release image of person of interest in murder of 13-year-old found along DeKalb trail

DeKalb County police have released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia last week. DeKalb Police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
LITHONIA, GA
