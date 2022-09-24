DULUTH, Ga. - Police in Duluth are looking for a 13-year-old boy, who hasn't been seen for about four days. Police said 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling was seen at around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 21 at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, a Walmart in Duluth. The GBI said he may be traveling on foot.

DULUTH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO