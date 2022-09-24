Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police release image of person of interest in murder of 13-year-old found along DeKalb trail
DeKalb County police have released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia last week. DeKalb Police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
2 men shot to death at Gwinnett County apartment complex; shooters still on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said two men were shot and killed at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Parc 1695 apartments around 11 p.m. When...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police investigating woman's murder
A woman is dead and witnesses say it is all because of a fist fight. It happened at an apartment complex near Glenwood Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking to question man in relation to death of 13-year-old
Police say 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby was shot and killed. It happened near the 2600 block of Parkway Trail in Lithonia. Investigators have since released a photo of a person they want to question.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several people shot, stabbed during fight at DeKalb apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot and two people were stabbed during a fight at an apartment complex in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square, where they...
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Channel 2...
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in connection to Villa Rica burglary
VILLA RICA, Ga. - The Villa Rica police are looking for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a theft. Officers say the man pictured may have burglarized a home in the area. Sergeant B. Finley with the Villa Rica Police Department is asking anyone with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Clayton County 16-year-old boy missing after leaving home Friday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night. Officials say 16-year-old Christopher Lewis Jr. left his home on the 8000 block of Park Ridge Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned home.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 13-year-old boy last seen near Duluth Walmart
DULUTH, Ga. - Police in Duluth are looking for a 13-year-old boy, who hasn't been seen for about four days. Police said 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling was seen at around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 21 at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, a Walmart in Duluth. The GBI said he may be traveling on foot.
fox5atlanta.com
Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
fox5atlanta.com
Family safe after escaping burning Decatur home
DECATUR, Ga. - A family of four is safe after they all escaped from their burning home overnight in Decatur. FOX 5 cameras caught the intense flames shooting through the roof of the home on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue early Tuesday morning. City of Decatur fire crews responded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect
SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
Mother of Paulding brothers killed in house fire says she is ‘irrevocably heartbroken’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of two brothers killed in a Paulding County house fire called her sons her “pride and joy” and thanked the community for helping to raise the money to lay them to rest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of GA-400 hit and run victim still hopeful three years later
ATLANTA - Three years after a driver hit and killed her, Rasheeda Covington's family still does not know who was behind the wheel. "When I got that phone call September 21, 2019. I couldn't believe it," said Kamau Gant, Covington's older brother. According to the Atlanta Police Department, someone hit...
Missing 81-year-old woman found safe, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Ruther Dewitt has been found safe Friday night. DeKalb Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 81-year-old woman Friday. Ruther Dewitt was last seen leaving her home around 10:30 a.m. Authorities said she was spotted on a neighbor's surveillance camera walking toward River Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Terrifying encounter with carjacker in Acworth
It was a terrifying carjacking in Acworth. Police say a man tried to force his way into the cars of two women and when that didn't work, he carjacked a delivery driver.
fox5atlanta.com
Officials: Snellville residents escape burning home thanks to alert neighbor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Seven people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a home in Snellville Monday. Officials with Gwinnett Fire say shortly before 4 a.m. crews responded to a house fire on the 3300 block of Hidden Forest Drive in Snellville. The 911 caller said that their house was on fire and that everyone inside was evacuating.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
Comments / 5